A man who lost his job after going viral for performing a ukulele cover of Kanye West's inflammatory song, "Heil Hitler," reached out to Elon Musk asking for support, "from a fellow Roman saluter to another."

@TowerGangToad, who goes by Toad online, posted a video in an appeal to Musk last week, quoting a 2023 post from the billionaire promising to fund the legal bill of anyone "unfairly treated" by an employer due to an X post.

Hey @elonmusk, from a fellow Roman saluter to another I hope you're serious bro. I have been canceled for singing a song on your platform!



*Link in replies* https://t.co/jcyXmIxdtc pic.twitter.com/ujigXuNR37 — Toad (@TowerGangToad) May 19, 2025

"From a fellow Roman saluter to another I hope you're serious bro," Toad wrote. "I have been canceled for singing a song on your platform!"

On May 10, Toad — a computer programmer and aspiring comedian — posted a video of himself singing every line of "Heil Hitler" while strumming on a ukulele. The cover, which has racked up more than 8.8 million views, ends with Toad performing a Nazi salute.

"The woke mob got their eyes on it and started coming out of the woodwork," Toad said in his video message to Musk. "They have doxed me and gone to my employer," he continued. "My employer, being a bunch of p**** woke progressive leftists, immediately caved and fired me."

"So I am losing my income...and being canceled over singing a song," Toad wrote, proceeding to announce his crowd-funding campaign. He said he needs the money for legal expenses, to relocate, and "to send a message to the f***** woke progressive leftists."

The chorus in the song consists of the phrase "N**** heil Hitler," repeated dozens of times. The song also features the line, "All my n****s Nazis," and plays an excerpt of Adolf Hitler delivering a speech in 1935. It's been banned from streaming platforms.

Musk, who has been an outspoken advocate for free speech, especially on the social media platform he purchased in 2022, has been widely criticized after being accused of aligning with elements of Nazi ideology.

The billionaire vocally supported Germany's far-right AfD party, propagated "white replacement" conspiracy theory and was accused of performing a Nazi salute twice at Trump's inauguration earlier this year, which has has denied. His supporters argued the gesture was a "Roman salute," while Musk insisted the gesture meant, "my heart goes out to you."

Musk has publicly not responded to Toad's plea for legal assistance.

Toad's GiveSendGo fund, "Canceled Over Chords," seeks to raise $25,000, claiming his only crime was "being unapologetically himself." So far, the fundraiser has collected over $10,000.

