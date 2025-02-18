The war of words between Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and border czar Tom Homan continues to get personal.

Their verbal sparing began after the New York representative held a "Know Your Right With ICE" webinar on her Facebook page last week.

Homan later told Fox News he was working with the Department of Justice to determine whether the webinar impeded the Trump administration's immigration enforcement efforts.

Ocasio-Cortez mocked Homan's remarks by suggesting he should read the U.S. Constitution before making any claims.

The latest comments from Homan came during a Monday night appearance.

He called Ocasio-Cortez the "dumbest congresswoman ever elected."

She fired back on her X account.

This is why you fight these cowards.



The moment you stand up to them, they crumble.



Homan has nothing. The Fourth Amendment is clear and I am well within my duties to educate people of their rights.



He can threaten me with jail & call names all he wants. He’s got nothing else. https://t.co/XzUfeP634P — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 18, 2025

The Trump administration has promised mass deportations of undocumented migrants.

ICE agents are no longer being blocked from carrying out raids on "sensitive" locations such as schools, hospitals and churches.