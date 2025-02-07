While being interviewed on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's "Politically Georgia" podcast, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested she would be open to running for Senate or for the Georgia governor position in the near future.

Greene has represented Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She was recently named chair of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) subcommittee in the House of Representatives, which was created with a mission to slash federal spending.

During the Feb. 6 podcast appearance, when asked if she was considering the governor's seat or a senate seat, Greene replied: "Of course I am considering all possibilities. No decisions have been made, but I would be telling a lie if I didn't say I wasn't considering it."

But when asked which position was more appealing, Greene said she was "not really sure" just yet.

Being a close ally to President Donald Trump and a fan favorite among MAGA supporters, Greene's push for a Senate seat or for governor would be very well endorsed by other high-raking Republicans. She has already been endorsed by Trump in the past. During a 2023 rally in Texas, Trump said he would "fight like hell" for Greene if she where to run for Senate.

"People do not realize how brilliant she is," Trump said at the rally. "She is just a badass."

According to The Hill, Republicans are waiting to see whether Gov. Brian Kemp decides to make a run for Senate, as only Georgia's Attorney General Chris Carr has announced his intentions to run for governor.

Many Republicans believe a Kemp bid would "almost certainly" clear the field, The Hill says. Although several others such as Rep. Buddy Carter and state Insurance Commissioner John King have expressed interest if Kemp does not run for Senate.

Kemp is term-limited and cannot seek re-election as governor next year, prompting him to a potential bid for the Senate. Greene, like many other Republicans, would support the motion.

"I think Gov. Kemp would be a very solid candidate," Greene said.

Originally published on Latin Times