A Fox News host is being ridiculed on social media after she seemingly learned about how jobs within the United States are steadily declining while on live television.

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo appeared on her show, Mornings with Maria, where she discussed President Donald Trump's "one big, beautiful" tax and spending bill with various guests.

"Of course President Trump is talking about this bill leading to growth in the economy. We are waiting any moment now to get the jobs numbers for the month of May," Bartiromo began.

"The expectations call for the ADP numbers to be up 95,000 for the month of June rather, it's the June jobs data. Right now, seeing the number actually show a decline in jobs, down 33,000 on ADP," she said, seeming surprised.

Social media users ridiculed Bartiromo for her surprise at the diminishing job numbers, as well as her expectation that the numbers would be way up.

"Look at the shock on her face as she tries to cover it," said one user.

"I, too, am often wrong by more than 130%," said another.

"You can see the barely-constrained horror in his expression as he hears that and realizes," added a third.

"That was the fastest segue in the history of broadcasting," a fourth joked as Bartiromo seemed to quickly change the subject.

US private payrolls have decreased as 33,000 jobs were lost in June, according to the ADP National Employment Report. In May, the report revealed that 29,000 jobs had been lost, marking a steady decrease.

