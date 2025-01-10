Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has suggested that the recent devastating wildfires in California may have been deliberately started by arsonists or terrorists.

"It appears they have been likely started by arsonists, terrorists, but what is their cause?" Greene questioned, pointing to what she described as a systemic failure at all levels of government to protect communities affected by the fires.

Accusations of arson have emerged online as Californians grapple with the devastation inflicted by the wildfires. Celebrities, including Henry Winkler, have fueled theories with posts to social media.

THERE IS an ARSONIST here in LA . May you be beaten you unrecognizable !!! The pain you have caused !!! — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 9, 2025

The LA Police Department confirmed a suspected arsonist was detained by civilians Thursday, who reported witnessing him using a "flamethrower" in the area of the Kenneth fires. Following an interview and initial investigation, the LAPD determined there was not probable cause to arrest for arson, though the man remains in custody on a felony probation violation.

"If it is determined that there is a man-made and intentional setting of any of the fires involved in this situation, the people who committed this arson will be arrested, they will be prosecuted and they will be punished to the full extent of the law," Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a press briefing Friday morning.

Greene connected the California wildfires to broader concerns about the U.S. government's priorities. "Our government has led us to the brink of failure by putting America last for decades," she stated, citing open border policies, weakened infrastructure, and neglected military strength as contributing factors.

The congresswoman also criticized the U.S. for prioritizing foreign aid over domestic crises, questioning why other nations have not stepped in to help Americans in their time of need. "Where are all the foreign countries sending aid to help Americans in our time of need? Nowhere," Greene remarked.

Environmental factors, including Santa Ana wind gusts of up to 100 mph, have been indicated as contributors to the calamitous outbreak of fires. The LA Fire Department has emphasized that their immediate focus is emergency response and fire contamination, but the investigation into the cause of the fires is ongoing.

Originally published by Latin Times.