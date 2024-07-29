Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) has emerged as the most favored among potential running mates for Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a new poll released Sunday.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll, conducted between July 26 and 27, shows that Kelly holds a net favorability rating of +10 among Americans, with 22 percent viewing him favorably and 12 percent unfavorably. But 41 percent of respondents reported they don't know Kelly, and 24 percent have no opinion, The Hill reported.

Kelly is followed by three other Democrats, who share a net favorability rating of +4: Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (17 percent favorable; 13 percent unfavorable), Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear (13 percent favorable; 9 percent unfavorable), and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (29 percent favorable; 25 percent unfavorable).

However, Buttigieg and California Governor Gavin Newsom are the only potential candidates known to the majority of respondents.

But a major portion of voters remain neutral or unaware of them.

For Buttigieg, 46 percent either don't know him (27 percent) or have no opinion (19 percent).

Similarly, 45 percent of respondents either don't know Newsom (26 percent) or have no opinion (19 percent).

Newsom faces a negative net favorability rating of -12, with 21 percent viewing him favorably against 33 percent unfavorably.

Meanwhile, Vice President Harris's favorability has seen an uptick, rising by 8 points since the previous week's survey. The latest figures show Harris with a net favorability rating of +1, as 43 percent view her favorably and 42 percent unfavorably, compared to 35 percent favorable last week.

Harris's ratings surpass those of former President Donald Trump, who has a net favorability of -16 (36 percent favorable; 52 percent unfavorable), and President Joe Biden, who stands at -13 (37 percent favorable; 50 percent unfavorable).

The poll results arrive as Harris consolidates her position as the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee. With no serious challengers, she has garnered extensive endorsements and secured enough delegate support to clinch the nomination.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll surveyed 1,200 adults, with a margin of error of +/- 3.0 percentage points.

The survey was conducted using KnowledgePanel, an online probability-based panel that is representative of the adult U.S. population. People invited to join the panel were randomly selected from all available households in the United States.

The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3.0 percentage points at the 95% confidence level, for results based on the entire sample of adults.