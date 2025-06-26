Marteu, a new digital platform transforming global tile and vinyl procurement, has launched, aiming to bridge the gap between international manufacturers and small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs). It enables wholesalers and retailers to source containerized products straight from vetted factories. The goal is to cut out layers of middlemen, reduce inflated costs, and deliver end-to-end trust and transparency.

"Our mission with Marteu is to rewrite how global commerce functions at the foundational level," says Aaron Gattinoni, CEO and founder of Marteu. "Smaller businesses are left trying to become experts in procurement while a select number of large corporations monopolize the industry. Marteu is our answer to that imbalance. We utilize technology and process discipline to provide a system where value is shared more fairly between those who produce and those who buy."

The origins of Marteu stem from Gattinoni's life story, shaped by a multigenerational legacy in manufacturing and deep insight into the mechanics of global supply chains. His grandfather built factories across Europe and South America focused on tile production. This legacy was later carried forward by his father, who transitioned from manufacturing to distribution in the United States. Growing up, Gattinoni was immersed in both sides of the trade. He experienced firsthand the challenges manufacturers face in earning a fair return and how disconnected end buyers are from factory pricing.

While studying and later working in the startup world, Gattinoni noticed a growing inefficiency that technology could fix: the same tiles manufactured for a few cents on the dollar were ending up on store shelves at double or triple the cost, passed through a gauntlet of intermediaries. The traditional model left small businesses overpaying for commoditized materials and factories with limited direct access to lucrative markets. Gattinoni began developing Marteu in his spare time, building the earliest prototypes while consulting for tech startups before transitioning to full-time development.

With Marteu, manufacturers can list products at their own prices with no platform fees. Meanwhile, buyers can access containerized shipments without worrying about logistics, language barriers, or post-shipment disputes. Every transaction is protected by a proprietary payment system that mimics escrow. Funds are held until a successful delivery and final inspection. In addition, Marteu manages third-party quality checks at two critical stages (once before shipment and again during container loading) to ensure materials meet buyer expectations and are packed safely.

The impact has already begun to materialize. Since its soft commercial push, Marteu has seen consistent engagement and strong reordering behavior. Not only are early users returning, but they're also proactively participating. They're reaching out through ads, suggesting new product lines, and even publicly praising the platform in comments.

Marteu's long-term ambition is to democratize access to factory-direct sourcing and turn traditional supply chains on their head. It envisions SMBs competing with industry giants on an even footing. With ongoing platform development, future offerings may include integrated software that gives key data insights on product profitability, and cash conversion cycle, to name a few, giving small businesses the same digital backbone enjoyed by larger competitors.

Marteu is continuously optimizing its transaction based services, aiming to reduce the impact of transactional fees. Instead they intend to monetize value-added services like financing, inventory optimization, and collaborative buying networks. Further down the line, Gattinoni sees potential in creating a dynamic supply network where smaller retailers and wholesalers collaborate, sharing inventory and leveraging collective scale. He also hints at the possibility of opening up trade to individual buyers.