KEY POINTS Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were photographed Tuesday sitting next to each other in a car

Kelly was seen staring at his phone behind the wheel, while Fox sat in the passenger's seat

The sighting came a day after they were seen leaving a marriage counseling office

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox celebrated Valentine's Day together despite the rumors that they may have called off their engagement over the weekend.

Fox, 36, sparked rumors that she broke up with her fiancé, 32, Sunday after sharing a cryptic post about "dishonesty" on Instagram and wiping Kelly from her account.

However, on Tuesday morning, the celebrity couple was spotted hanging out together, Page Six and TMZ reported.

The "Transformers" star and the "Emo Girl" artist were photographed in his Escalade, with Kelly behind the wheel and Fox in the passenger seat.

In the photos of the outing, Fox was seen looking down as the "Bloody Valentine" singer stared at his phone, according to the outlets.

Prior to the sighting, the couple was seen leaving a marriage counseling office in California Monday.

In snaps obtained by the Daily Mail, the "Jennifer's Body" actress looked tense when she stepped out of the building with Kelly. Fox appeared emotional as she wiped her eyes with her hand. She walked ahead of Kelly, who followed closely behind.

They reportedly spent two and half hours inside the building. Although they chatted as they walked to the parking lot together, they left in separate cars.

Fox and Kelly were in Arizona together for the Super Bowl weekend when they "got into a big argument before his performance at the Sports Illustrated event on Saturday night," an unnamed insider told Entertainment Tonight.

The actress was reportedly "very upset" and canceled plans to go to the event with Kelly.

A source confirmed to People that the couple had an argument over the weekend and said that Fox won't speak to Kelly.

"They haven't officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off," the anonymous tipster added. "They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time."

A day later, Fox uploaded a series of photos that she captioned with lyrics from Beyoncé's "Pray You Catch Me" from her 2016 album "Lemonade."

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath," Fox wrote alongside a photo of herself posing in front of a sign about struggling to walk away from a relationship, a snap of a mystery man in a gray sweatsuit and a clip of an envelope being burned.

A fan speculated in the comments section of the post that Kelly may have cheated on the actress with guitarist Sophie Lloyd.

"He probably got with Sophie," the fan wrote. "Maybe I got with Sophie," Fox replied, along with a single fire emoji.

The "Till Death" star deleted all of her photos and videos with Kelly, including their engagement announcement. She then unfollowed him and instead followed Eminem, with whom Kelly famously feuded, before deleting her Instagram altogether.

Lloyd has since shut down rumors that she had anything to do with a rumored breakup. She took to her Instagram Stories Tuesday to share a photo with her boyfriend of five years, Christopher Painter.

"Valentine [heart emoji]," the British musician, 26, captioned the selfie.