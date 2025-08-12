When it comes to home healthcare, one challenge that stands out as both a financial sinkhole and a human tragedy is ensuring that home healthcare visits actually happen as billed. This gap not only drains billions in taxpayer dollars but also jeopardizes the quality of care delivered to some of society's most vulnerable individuals.

Joseph Catan, founder of MyVisits.net and a seasoned entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in the behavioral healthcare space, is spearheading a solution that tackles this problem head-on. And now, he's calling on investors and strategic partners to help scale the impact.

This is in response to many investigations, including the recent one that exposed over $14 billion in Medicaid claims for home care services that went unverified. These are systematic issues, with fraudulent claims, inaccurate billing, and unverifiable visits rippling through the industry. This ultimately results in costly disputes, regulatory penalties, and a fundamental erosion of trust between insurers, providers, and patients.

For investors, these challenges present a dual imperative: how to safeguard financial interests while fostering innovations that deliver genuine societal value. That is why MyVisits.net offers a compelling answer.

Having navigated the industry's pain points firsthand, Catan brings an uncommon blend of technical innovation and practical experience. His bootstrapped company developed a cloud-based Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) platform that leverages real-time geolocation and QR code scanning to provide airtight validation of each home visit.

But technology alone isn't enough. What sets MyVisits.net apart is its foundation in decades of industry knowledge, informed by a commitment to restoring integrity and transparency to a fragmented market.

"Investors today aren't just looking for returns. They want to be part of meaningful change," Catan notes. "Our platform is designed to do just that: to cut through inefficiencies, reduce waste, and ultimately protect both patients and payers."

This new funding round represents a pivotal moment. The product is proven and market-ready, but scaling requires a dedicated team to drive adoption, build partnerships, and extend the platform's reach. As Catan explains, "A brilliant solution without users is just an idea. The future of MyVisits.net depends on building the right teams to spread this innovation throughout the healthcare ecosystem."

Insurance companies stand to gain significantly by integrating such a verification system. Currently, insurers rely on costly and ineffective manual processes to validate claims, a reactive approach that still leaves billions lost. By partnering with MyVisits.net, they can move to a proactive, standardized model that reduces fraud, accelerates reimbursements, and enhances trust across their networks.

Catan is actively seeking investors who bring, yes, capital, but also connections, insight, and passion for transforming healthcare delivery. "The industry is ready for disruption," he asserts. "But it requires the right blend of expertise, resources, and strategic vision to unlock the full potential."

At a time when healthcare costs continue to soar and accountability is demanded more than ever, MyVisits.net exemplifies the kind of innovation that meets the moment, combining technology, experience, and a mission-driven approach. For investors eager to align financial opportunity with positive societal impact, this is a rare chance to join a leader who has both the vision and the proven track record to drive real change.