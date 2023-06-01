KEY POINTS Two SuperPark locations will be opened in the Philippines

SuperPark Philippines will be offering unique activities for all age groups

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls will be official home of SuperPark in the Philippines

Exciting news is on the horizon for thrill-seekers and entertainment enthusiasts in the Philippines as Megaworld Lifestyle Malls has announced its latest partnership with Finland's SuperPark.

This collaboration will introduce an innovative and immersive indoor activity park in the Southeast Asian nation, promising endless fun and adventure for patrons of all ages and skill levels.

Last April, the joint venture was made official through an official contract signing spearheaded by Kevin Tan, CEO of Megaworld's parent company Alliance Global Group, Inc., Graham Coates, head of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, and Juha Tanskanen, CEO of SuperPark LTD.

"We are extremely honored that Megaworld Lifestyle Malls will be the location of the first SuperParks in the country. SuperPark's concept is enjoyable, inclusive, and stimulates movement and fitness–and these values are aligned with what we offer as premier lifestyle destinations," Coates stated.

With locations in Finland, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia, SuperPark has established itself as a premier destination for families and individuals due to its wide range of dynamic activities and engaging experiences.

Visitors can expect an array of exciting options such as trampolines, climbing walls, zip wires, and obstacle courses, among others.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls will bring the one-of-a-kind concept to the Filipino market as the tie-up entails the exclusive license of two initial SuperPark sites in Metro Manila—a branch at the 18.5-hectare Eastwood in Quezon City and another one at the 50-hectare McKinley Hill in Taguig City.

The arrival of SuperPark to the Philippines aligns with Megaworld Lifestyle Malls' commitment to adapting to the growing trend of experiential retail.

"We are excited for Filipinos to experience this indoor activity park, with a promise of one-of-a-kind amusement, accessibility, and safety," Coates said.

SuperPark Philippines will feature three themed sections—Adventure Area, Game Arena, and Freestyle Hall.

The Adventure Area is a prominent component of SuperPark, where toddlers can explore and adults can relive their childhood—featuring the award-winning multi-story playground with obstacles and climbing structures, as well as a ball game and a digital wall.

On the other hand, Game Arena is designed for sports-oriented children and families with its digitally-enhanced exercises, ranging from basketball, football, cycling, running, and dodgeball, as well as a virtual parkour experience and a freeform mixed-reality game.

Meanwhile, Freestyle Hall will have trampolines with mixed-reality games, airbags, freedrops, and digital climbing walls, making it ideal for free-spirited kids, teenagers, and young-at-heart adults.

While it promises to set a new standard for meeting consumers' evolving preferences in the Philippines, SuperPark solidifies the country's position as one of the hotbeds for world-class leisure and recreation in the Asian region.

Megaworld is projected to inaugurate the maiden SuperPark on Philippine shores by early 2024.