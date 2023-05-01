KEY POINTS Thomas Markle Sr. said Meghan Markle "killed" him as he discussed Prince Harry's memoir "Spare"

Prince Harry claimed that his wife was "mourning the loss of her father" after Thomas' photo scandal

The father and daughter have been estranged since the Sussexes' royal wedding in 2018

Meghan Markle's estranged father claimed that his daughter "killed" him as he got candid about their relationship in a bombshell interview.

In Sunday's "7News Spotlight" special featuring the duchess' estranged family members — her dad Thomas Markle Sr., her brother Thomas Markle Jr. and her sister Samantha Markle — the patriarch was asked about Prince Harry's comments that his wife mourned "the loss of her father" following his paparazzi scandal and his absence from the Sussexes' 2018 royal wedding.

"I knew my way around grief and there was no mistaking it. This was pure grief. She was mourning the loss of her father," Prince Harry said in his memoir, "Spare," which was released in January.

"It sounds as though you're dead," the interviewer noted, to which Meghan's father responded, "Exactly. She killed me and then mourned me."

"I refuse to be buried by her," the patriarch added.

Meghan and her father have been estranged since Thomas Sr. was caught staging paparazzi pictures of himself in exchange for payment in the run-up to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

The 78-year-old was originally scheduled to walk Meghan down the aisle, but after news of his arrangement with paparazzi was leaked, Buckingham Palace announced he would no longer attend the ceremony.

Thomas Sr., who suffered a stroke last year, said he made a "deathbed" plea to reconcile with his daughter. However, he claimed that the former "Suits" star still has not reached out to him.

"I wish that we can sit down and talk. I wish we could work out our differences," he said in the interview Sunday. "She loved me. I'm her hero. And suddenly, I was thrown out."

The Duchess of Sussex previously opened up about her father's photo scandal during her and Prince Harry's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

"We called my dad and I asked him [about staging the photos]. He said, 'No, absolutely not.' I said, 'I just need you to tell me and if you tell me the truth, we can help,' and he wasn't able to do that," Meghan said at the time.

"I genuinely can't imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child. I can't imagine it. So it's hard for me to reconcile that," she added.

Last year, Thomas Sr. hit out at his daughter after she told The Cut that "forgiveness is really important" when discussing whether there is room for forgiveness between her and the royal family as well as her own family.

"If she really believes in forgiveness, then why can't she forgive me?" Thomas Sr. told Mail on Sunday. "I have apologized to her multiple times for any hurt and pain I might have caused her. I love my daughter. She talks about forgiveness, so why not start with her own family? What about forgiving me?"

The former Hollywood lighting director also fired back at Meghan over a comment she made in the interview about losing her father.

"Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process.' It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that's his decision," the former actress told The Cut.

Thomas Sr. told Mail on Sunday, "I am not lost. She knows where to find me. My number hasn't changed. I would love to hear from my daughter and meet my son-in-law and my grandkids for the first time."