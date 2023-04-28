KEY POINTS Photos and videos of Meghan Markle growing up will be featured in a "7News Australia Spotlight" special

Markle's estranged family shared a snap of the duchess laughing at the dinner table as a young woman

Markle's hair was tousled in a messy bun as the remnants of a meal sat in front of her in the picture

Meghan Markle's estranged family has shared a photo the duchess allegedly "never wanted the world to see" as they sit down for an explosive interview with Australian TV.

The snap of the now 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex as a younger woman will appear in a "7News Australia Spotlight" special featuring Markle's father and half-siblings this Sunday.

Ahead of "The Markles," journalist Taylor Auerbach tweeted the photo, in which the former actress could be seen sharing a laugh at a dinner table and looking off to the side while seemingly attending an event.

Markle sported a white button-up shirt and had a napkin tucked into the collar. Her hair was styled in a messy bun as the remnants of a meal sat in front of her in the candid image.

It remains unknown when and where the picture was taken.

"[T]he photographs Meghan Markle NEVER wanted the world to see," Auerbach claimed.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: THIS SUNDAY on @7NewsSpotlight - the photographs Meghan Markle NEVER wanted the world to see. Only on @Channel7 at 8:30pm, Sunday NIGHT pic.twitter.com/Lx3tKJ6UJZ — Taylor Auerbach (@tauerbach) April 28, 2023

The photo immediately received several reactions. Some wondered whether it was Photoshopped as Markle's head appeared disproportionate to her body.

"Is this Photoshopped? Her head looks [too] big for her body," one Twitter user wrote. Another added, "[Her head] looks huge!"

"I think it may be taken through a pane of glass which might cause distortion of the image. It definitely looks odd though," a third user suggested.

"Picture is Photoshopped. [I] hope [you're] ready to be sued," another user claimed.

Meanwhile, many of Markle's supporters thought there was nothing wrong with the snap. For them, it wasn't the most flattering picture of the duchess, but she still looked gorgeous in the shot.

"I see a great smile, clear bright skin and the remnants of what looked like a delicious meal... Maybe it's not the most flattering photo if you're looking at the surface, but I think it shows happy memories... But then there are people out there that don't have happy memories," one Twitter user wrote, along with a woman shrugging emoji.

"She looks fabulous as usual," another fan commented.

The photo was uncovered by Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle Sr., half-sister Samantha Markle and half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. for a bombshell interview with "7News Spotlight," which will air less than a week before King Charles III's coronation on May 6.

A recently released trailer teased that the special will feature "treasured memories, home truths and secret tapes" from the duchess' childhood, including being crowned homecoming queen.

"She [Meghan] would still be a waitress if it wasn't for dad," her half-sister Samantha claimed of the former "Suits" star's estranged relationship with their father.

Samantha also described Meghan's relationship with her husband Prince Harry as "toxic" in the teaser.

The special will air on Channel 7 and 7 plus at 8:30 p.m. local time Sunday.