Microsoft reportedly plans a new round of job cuts in 2025, targeting low-performing employees across several divisions, including security.

Managers have reviewed employee performance over several months, including senior roles, according to India Today.

The move reportedly aligns with the company's focus on strengthening performance management, a trend seen across the tech industry.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the report to CNBC. The layoffs will reportedly affect less than 1% of the company's workforce.

Microsoft has not revealed the exact number of layoffs. The company has a global workforce of 228,000 as of June 2024.

Historically, Microsoft often refills vacated roles left open by cuts.