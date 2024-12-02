KEY POINTS Saylor previously revealed that his offer to privately pitch the strategy to Satya Nadella was rejected

His presentation included a comparison between Microsoft and MicroStrategy's stock performance

Some Bitcoiners believe Microsoft will 'bend the knee,' but others aren't so sure

Microsoft's board previously urged shareholders to vote against a $BTC on the balance sheet proposal

MicroStrategy's executive chairman, Michael Saylor, shared with the public his three-minute presentation focused on corporate Bitcoin strategy that he sent over to big tech giant Microsoft's board of directors.

Saylor revealed earlier this month that he will pitch a Bitcoin investment strategy to Microsoft's board after his proposal to privately discuss the matter with Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella was rejected. His presentation time was also limited to three minutes.

A Straightforward Advice

Saylor went straight to the point in his short presentation, saying "Microsoft can't afford to miss the next technology wave," which is, as the BTC maximalist put it, Bitcoin.

He went on to note that "it makes sense of Microsoft to be powered by digital capital," and it makes "more sense" for the tech titan to hold Bitcoin rather than purchase its own stock back or even hold bonds.

The tech executive also included charts that showed how Microsoft equity and options are performing poorly compared to MicroStrategy, which was the first known corporate holder of BTC.

My 3-minute presentation to the $MSFT Board of Directors and @SatyaNadella, articulating why the company should do the right thing and adopt #Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/aHp91V9Slz — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) December 1, 2024

He went on to explain how "public support of Bitcoin is surging," as well as political backing, as was exhibited during the 2024 U.S. elections, when Americans elected pro-crypto Donald Trump and also elected what is said to be "the most pro-crypto Congress" in the country's political history.

"We're entering year one of the crypto renaissance," he said, noting how Microsoft now has the option to choose between the two: "cling to the past" or "embrace the future" of innovative financial strategy.

Crypto Community Goes Wild for Saylor's Pitch

Cryptocurrency users, Bitcoiners, and prominent figures in the industry have since reacted to Saylor's presentation, calling it a masterful way of getting to the heart of Bitcoin's strengths in just three minutes.

Well-followed Bitcoin Therapist is expecting Microsoft to "bend the knee" after seeing the presentation, while TIP Network co-founder Preston Pysh hailed the "brilliant compression" in the short but information-packed and impactful presentation.

Bitcoin Dad noted how the three minutes Saylor took to advise Microsoft can bring the tech behemoth's stock "to the moon and solidify them as a global leader in the digital age" if they take the advice and actually diversify their portfolio to include BTC.

It remains to be seen whether the board will take Saylor's advice seriously, but late in October, it strongly advised its shareholders to vote against a proposal to hold Bitcoin on Microsoft's balance sheets.

At the time, the board said it was already "carefully" considering the matter and even called out the proposal as "unwarranted." Shareholders are due to vote on various proposed voting matters, including the BTC portfolio diversification proposal, on Dec. 10.