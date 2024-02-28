Middle East Conflict Live: Hamas Claims 40 Missiles Fired Toward 2 Israeli Army Sites
KEY POINTS
- Hezbollah expected to halt northern Israel attacks if Hamas OKs Gaza truce
- Iran 'terror plot' kills militant in premature explosion
- Senators question Biden's Yemen strategy, demand congressional authorization
It's the 145th day of the ongoing war in Gaza, and Hamas, which has not fired rockets toward southern Israel in recent weeks, claimed it fired 40 missiles toward sites belonging to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Wednesday.
Eyes are on the Israel-Lebanon border, where tensions have intensified dramatically. Iranian-backed Hezbollah raised alarm as it continued to fire toward northern Israel, targeting sites and assets of the Israeli army.
Fire exchanges between the Israeli army and Hezbollah intensified in recent weeks, resulting in casualties on both sides, as the powerful militant organization vowed to continue attacking Israel until the Gaza war ends.
In the Red Sea, a rocket was sighted on the starboard side of a merchant ship off the Houthi-controlled Al Hudaydah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.
U.S. aircraft and a coalition "warship" shot down multiple Houthi assets in the Red Sea that originated from Houthi-held areas of Yemen, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
Back in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army continued to operate in Khan Yunis. It is southern Gaza's main city and the known hometown of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' most senior leader in the enclave. Khan Yunis is located near Rafah, the overcrowded city that the IDF is preparing to enter in a ground operation – but not without international opposition.
Despite international pressure to reach a ceasefire deal with Hamas in light of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has been working since the war started to block pressure "designed to end the war prematurely."
Netanyahu's steadfastness regarding the fighting draws from decades of violence in the history of the Israel-Palestine conflict that has made Israeli and Palestinian civilians alike pay a deadly price.
Failed bombing kills militant in southeast Iran: Iranian media
A roadside bombing in eastern Iran failed Wednesday after the bomb exploded prematurely, the Iranian government's semi-official Tasnim reported, citing a provincial public prosecutor. The incident, which killed one of two militants, was described as a "terror plot."
Authorities have yet to identify to which faction the militants belonged.
Hezbollah may end Israel attacks if Hamas agrees to new truce deal: Report
Hezbollah, which has sworn solidarity with Palestinians, is expected to end its attacks against Israel if Hamas agrees to a proposed ceasefire agreement with Israel, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing two sources familiar with Hezbollah's thinking.
"The moment Hamas announces its approval of the truce, and the moment the truce is declared, Hezbollah will adhere to the truce and will stop operations in the south immediately, as happened the previous time," one source said.
Hezbollah halted its attacks toward northern Israel during a seven-day truce between Israel and Hamas that led to the release of some 100 hostages from Gaza.
Netanyahu says war shouldn't end 'prematurely'
Following U.S. President Joe Biden's comments regarding a temporary halt in the Israel-Hamas war potentially paving the way for a "change" in the dynamics of Middle East geopolitics, the Israeli prime minister seemed to reiterate that the war shouldn't end "prematurely."
Netanyahu said he has been leading "a diplomatic campaign to block pressure designed to end the war prematurely," and to secure the support that Israel needs to achieve its war goals.
Biden and Netanyahu's comments in recent weeks have signaled a widening divide on how the U.S. and Israel views the fighting. Washington, which has been a staunch ally of Israel since Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre, appears to be getting frustrated with the Netanyahu government's strategy.
Khan Yunis operations in full swing: IDF
Israeli ground troops continue to operate west of Khan Yunis, which is near Rafah in southern Gaza, the IDF said in an operational update.
Among the encounters during Wednesday's operations were "close-range," the Israeli army said, adding that many terrorists were eliminated in sniper ambushes. Various weapons were also confiscated.
The operational update came amid mounting fears for the safety of civilians in Rafah, where more than a million people are believed to be sheltering as they escaped the fighting in other Gaza cities.
US, coalition battleship downs Houthi assets in Red Sea: CENTCOM
U.S. aircraft and a "coalition warship" shot down five Houthi one-way attack (OWA) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Red Sea that were "originating from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen."
The Iranian-backed Yemeni rebel militia, which says its attacks were a show of support for Palestinians, has been on a rampage in the Red and Arabian Seas and the Gulf of Aden since November. Its first attack was the hijacking of the Galaxy Leader, whose 25-man crew remains in Houthi captivity months after the attack.
Merchant ship attacked off Yemen: UKMTO
A commercial vessel reported Tuesday night that a rocket was sighted "on the starboard side of the vessel which then exploded" some three to five nautical miles from the ship's port bow," UKMTO said early Wednesday Sana'a time.
The incident happened around 60 nautical miles west of Al Hudaydah in Yemen, a Houthi-controlled area in the country. The crew and ship are safe and authorities are investigating the incident.
Hezbollah claims attack on IDF 210th Division HQ
Hezbollah early on Wednesday claimed that it attacked the headquarters of the Israeli army's 210th Division in the annexed Golan Heights.
This comes following an earlier claim by the Iranian-backed militant group that it attacked the IDF's 146th Division base.
Hamas says it fired missile barrage toward 2 Israeli army sites
Hamas on Wednesday claimed that it fired 40 missiles toward two sites belonging to the Israeli army, Sky News in Arabic reported, citing a Telegram statement by the Palestinian militant group's military wing.
The announcement comes after weeks of seeming silence from the terror group as no siren alerts in southern Israel were not as frequent as the first weeks of fighting in the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli army has yet to deny or confirm the report, but it announced Wednesday the deaths of two IDF officers.
Hamas reportedly said the latest attacks were "a response" to Israel's military operations in Gaza and the assassination of a top Hamas leader in Beirut, as per a Google translation.
Hamas number two Saleh al-Arouri was assassinated in a strike in a Hezbollah stronghold in Lebanon early last month. Hamas and its Lebanon-based ally, Hezbollah, blamed the strike on Israel.
