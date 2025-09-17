President Donald Trump's standing among Latino voters has declined sharply across gender, age, and partisan lines, according to a new national survey conducted by Global Strategy Group for Somos Votantes.

The poll, taken between August 26 and September 4, found Trump's overall favorability underwater by 20 points among Latino voters, continuing a downward trend since earlier this year. His job approval dropped from -11 in February to -23 today, while approval of his handling of the economy fell from -13 in February to -26 in September.

The erosion has been particularly visible among younger voters and men, groups that had shown more mixed views in prior polling. The survey showed that Trump's favorability among Latino men, for instance, declined from 52% in May to 47 percent in September. Support among Latinos ages 18–29 dropped to 33 percent in September, compared to 43% in May.

Melissa Morales, president of Somos Votantes, told Politico that "what began earlier this year with independents and women has really intensified and spread to basically every demographic subset of the Latino electorate, including groups that once leaned toward him like Latino men."

Economic concerns appear central to the decline. The survey found that 64% of Latino voters rate the economy as poor, and 58%t believe it is getting worse. A large majority, 71%, said Trump's tariffs are raising the costs of goods, with food prices, household expenses, and potential job losses cited as top concerns. Trump's 2017 tax legislation, known as H.R. 1, also remains unpopular, with 74%of Latinos opposed, including strong majorities concerned about cuts to Medicaid and food assistance programs.

Despite the negative numbers, Republicans consulted by Politico say they remain confident about holding onto Latino support. "Democrats are desperate to spin a false narrative about Hispanic voters," said Mike Marinella, spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee, who dismissed the poll as "junk" and argued that Republicans "continue earning their trust while Democrats have been losing it for years."

Morales, however, sayd the poll represents "a huge opportunity to turn what was a liability into a positive" if Democrats can present an alternative focused on economic relief and cost of living.

Originally published on Latin Times