Massachusetts Institute of Technology, one of the top-ranked universities in the world, will cover tuition for undergraduate students from American families with incomes under $200,000, starting fall 2025, according to a press release.

The updated threshold will be met by 80% of American families, meaning a majority of incoming students will receive a tuition-free education at the university in Cambridge, Massachusetts, according to MIT.

Additionally, students whose families make less than $100,000 will have their entire MIT education paid for, including housing, dining, fees, books and personal expenses, per the press release. This will account for 50% of American households.

"The cost of college is a real concern for families across the board and we're determined to make this transformative educational experience available to the most talented students, whatever their financial circumstances," MIT President Sally Kornbluth said in a statement. "So, to every student out there who dreams of coming to MIT: Don't let concerns about cost stand in your way."

MIT is one of just nine U.S. colleges that does not consider applicants' ability to pay tuition in its admission process and does not prioritize applicants related to alumni or donors.

Originally published by Latin Times