A federal judge has ruled that Harvard University must face a lawsuit over allegations of mishandling antisemitic incidents on its campus. This decision stems from accusations that the university failed to protect Jewish students following pro-Palestinian demonstrations linked to the October 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel.

According to ABC News, Judge Richard Stearns found that Harvard's response was inadequately decisive and inconsistent, which did not address the students' concerns adequately.

In contrast, MIT has been cleared of similar accusations. Boston.com reported that a judge dismissed the case against MIT, stating that the institution's response did not exhibit deliberate indifference towards the hostility faced by Jewish students. The court found that MIT had taken several steps to manage the escalating protests, though it acknowledged that the university could have improved its handling of the situation.

Harvard's legal troubles revolve around claims from Alexander Kestenbaum and the organization Students Against Antisemitism Inc., who argue that the university's inaction intensified the harassment.

The lawsuit asserts that incidents of intimidation and obstruction during protests were ignored by Harvard. The university's spokesperson responded by affirming its commitment to addressing antisemitism and ensuring a safe educational environment for all students.

While Harvard faces scrutiny, MIT's case was resolved in its favor. The court determined that MIT's efforts, though perhaps not perfect, demonstrated a reasonable response to the challenges posed by campus protests, as reported by Boston.com.