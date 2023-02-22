Morgan Evans has claimed his ex-wife Kelsea Ballerini isn't sharing the "reality" about their split. Ballerini is expected to spill more details about her divorce on the upcoming episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

Evans's response came hours after a trailer for Wednesday's "Call Her Daddy" episode showed Ballerini speaking about her married life. The 29-year-old singer discussed how difficult her married life with Evans was and also recalled the nights she spent sleeping on the couch.

"It's really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren't reality and that leave out what really happened," the 37-year-old singer wrote on his Instagram page Tuesday. "She knows I'm not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly."

He continued, "If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps. All I ask is if that you're on my pages, please don't be mean. Don't be mean to Kelsea, don't be mean to each other. Life's too short."

Ballerini will appear as a guest on Wednesday's episode of "Call Her Daddy." A trailer for the episode was shared on the podcast's Instagram page Tuesday.

"There were separations, there was years of couples therapy. There was like, many a night of sleeping on the couch," she told host Alexandra Cooper. "I don't think it was the first night, but it was a night where I was like, this is not what I want."

She went on to clarify that it was the night before Country Music Associated Awards (CMAs).

"I remember I went to rehearsal at the arena and texting him and being like, 'I'll just see you at the carpet,'" she added.

Ballerini noted that there was "a sense of disconnection" between them despite being together. She shared that as a couple they both didn't put enough effort to see each other.

"I was getting resentful because any time we did see each other, I felt like I was carrying that load, and I was tired," she added. "I was just tired of showing up in that way all the time and not feeling like I was seen or matched."

Although Ballerini admitted she used to feel "tired" of traveling. She added, "And I think I just felt really depleted and not understood."

Ballerini filed for divorce from Evans in August last year. The couple first met in March 2016 and got engaged in December of the same year. After one year of engagement, they got married in December 2017.

Ballerini later disclosed that they used to go for couple therapy regularly.