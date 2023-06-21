KEY POINTS Morgan Wallen's ex KT Smith announced that her dog bit their son, Indigo

Morgan Wallen's son was rushed to a hospital after getting injured in a dog attack Sunday.

Indigo, 2, received stitches on his face after his mother KT Smith's dog bit him.

Smith took to her Instagram Story Monday to address the matter, saying that the tot will be "OK" but might have a small scar from the incident.

"Yesterday, he bit Indigo in the face, and [Indigo] had to have stitches, and we spent yesterday morning at the emergency room," Smith said, Page Six reported.

In a series of clips, the influencer explained that she adopted the rescue pooch, a Great Pyrenees, in April 2022 and named him Legend. Smith said they "kind of saved each other" at the time.

Despite the dog's aggressive behavior, however, she did not want to put him down.

"Since then, we have been looking for options, and I just couldn't bring myself to what everyone else says and what you're supposed to do, apparently — what the world tells you to do — is to put the dog down because they are aggressive," she said.

While she has "gone back and forth with that" idea, Smith said that Legend "does not deserve that because he is wonderful and could do really great with a family who doesn't have small children."

She explained that she didn't want to send the dog to a kill shelter and noted that "shelters are full" but said that Legend would be gone from her home by Tuesday, when Indigo starts staying with her again.

Smith is seemingly looking for a new family for Legend, preferably one without kids. She also said that she will not be putting a muzzle on the dog.

"I can't be a good dog mom to him [if I'm] keeping a muzzle on him or a good mom in general. Having a kid just really scared of him in the home," she continued. "He is not aggressive toward adults at all. You can get in his face, and you can do anything, and he's still such a good dog."

She shared some snaps of Legend on her Instagram account. In one snap, Smith can be seen kissing Legend, and he appeared well-behaved.

The "Last Night" singer, who dated Smith from 2016 to 2019, has yet to publicly comment on the matter.

Last month, Wallen shared some photos of him with Indigo on Instagram to mark his birthday. The father and son are all smiles in the snaps, which were taken while they were inside a vehicle.

"Celebrating 30 [with] my dawg," Wallen wrote in the caption.