Morpheus Makes $20 Million $MOR Rewards Available For Compute Providers
KEY POINTS
- Morpheus believes fair compensation within the ecosystem will drive further development
- $MOR holders are also entitled to receive a share of the network's daily compute
- Morpheus is the first peer-to-peer network for personal, general-purpose AI
Morpheus, the leading builder of Smart Agents, has unleashed $20 million worth of MOR token rewards for AI compute providers following its recent mainnet launch, empowering the next generation of smart agent builders.
The decentralized network for Smart Agents – personal, general-purpose AIs – was built on the backbone of hundreds of open-source developers and partners, and with the shipping of compute smart contracts to the mainnet, $20 million in rewards have now been made available to compute subnets.
Fair Tokenomics for a Balanced Ecosystem
Morpheus is built on four types of contributors: Code, Capital, Compute, and Builders. With its latest move, compute providers will receive MOR, Morpheus' native cryptocurrency, based on hosting LLMs (large language models).
Beyond the MOR rewards for compute providers, MOR currently has more than 5,000 holders and the token can be traded on Aerodrome, Uniswap, and CoinEx. Furthermore, the platform has a unique model where MOR holders are entitled to receive a share of the entire network's computing daily.
Morpheus takes pride in its fair launch tokenomics structure, which ensures the sustained development, deployment, and operation of decentralized AI applications on the platform.
Fair compensation is the name of the game in Morpheus. It advocates for fostering a balanced and self-sustaining ecosystem where all participants, whether they are coders, compute providers, builders, or capital providers, are fairly compensated in MOR tokens.
"What Ethereum did for Smart Contracts, Morpheus is now doing for Smart Agents. Morpheus ensures that these agents are built in the most effective way possible, through a decentralized and distributed community. This neutral platform is built to empower a new generation of smart agent builders across the industry spectrum using a modular design," said David Johnston, an open-source contributor to Morpheus, in a press release shared with International Business Times.
Encouraging Collaboration in the AI Agent Economy
Aside from helping ensure smooth operations through its fair compensation system, Morpheus also believes that a fair tokenomics structure can drive collaboration in a global community of contributors and builders.
Morpheus seeks to be at the forefront of technology's evolution, as AI agents are increasingly dominating economic activity.
With its decentralized AI network that more efficiently allocates AI compute power and allows for crypto payments for AI, enables users to engage in a ChatGPT-like interface, and provides other AI solutions, Morpheus is leading the way toward free AI.
