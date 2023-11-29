Mortgage Rates Fall To Lowest Level In 10 Weeks
Mortgage rates fell for the fourth time in five weeks, responding to lower Treasury yields as inflation expectations soften.
The average 30-year fixed rate dropped to 7.37% in the week ended Nov. 24, the lowest in 10 weeks, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday. The rate was at 7.41% the week before. Demand for mortgages rose 0.3%.
"Rates have declined more than 50 basis points over the past six weeks, which has helped to spur a small increase in purchase applications, but activity last week was still around 20% lower than a year ago," Joel Kan, MBA's vice president and deputy chief economist said in a statement.
"The purchase market remains depressed because of the ongoing, low supply of existing homes on the market. Similarly, refinance activity will likely be muted for some time, even with the recent decline in rates, as many borrowers locked in much lower rates in 2020 and 2021."
Mortgage rates are directly related to expectations for inflation and Treasury yields, which are now the lowest in more than two months.
Yields fell after Federal Reserve officials signaled more optimism on inflation. On Tuesday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller signaled that the key interest rates could be lower in the months ahead if inflation continues to slow.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
The 50 Most Beautiful Cities In The World: A Global Panorama Of Beauty
-
Thanksgiving Weekend Shopping Rises To Record And Beats Expectations
-
Biden Creates Council, Announces Measures To Strengthen Supply Chain
-
Rare Survey Details How Gazans Wary Of Hamas Before Israel Attack
-
UAE Sought To Use COP28 To Advance Oil Deals: Report
-
Families Of Malaysia Airlines Plane Crash Victims Call For New Search
-
Gangs, Extortion In Bangladesh Camps Driving Rohingya Sea Exodus
-
Heat, Disease, Air Pollution: How Climate Change Impacts Health
-
Booming Migrant Charter Flights To Nicaragua Prompt US Crackdown
-
Gazans In Midst Of 'Epic Humanitarian Catastrophe': UN Chief
-
French Justice Minister Acquitted In Conflict Of Interest Case