A majority of California voters support continuing health coverage for undocumented immigrants through the state's Medicaid program, even as concerns grow over its rising costs, according to a new UC Berkeley and Politico survey.

The study found that 21% of respondents support offering Medi-Cal coverage to undocumented migrants even if it requires cutting other parts of the state budget. Another 32% back the program but believe legal residents should be prioritized if budget cuts are necessary. Thirty-one percent oppose the expansion altogether, while 17% support scaling it back.

The poll comes amid efforts by Governor Gavin Newsom to address a $6.2 billion shortfall in the Medi-Cal budget. Last week, Newsom signed legislation allocating $2.8 billion to close part of that gap and maintain coverage through June for approximately 15 million Californians who rely on the program, including undocumented immigrants.

The shortfall stems in part from the state's 2024 expansion of Medi-Cal to include all low-income adults regardless of immigration status, as Politico explains. State officials had projected about 700,000 undocumented adults would enroll, but underestimated total participation. The expansion cost $2.7 billion more than budgeted.

Additional cost pressures have compounded the shortfall as rising pharmacy prices and higher enrollment among older populations added $1.6 billion to the gap, as local NBC affiliate KCRA detailed. The state has not disclosed how many people ultimately enrolled through the recent expansion.

Despite the financial strain, Newsom has said that reversing the expansion "is not on my docket." Legislative leaders echoed that position while acknowledging the need for fiscal adjustments. "There will be tough choices ahead," said Senate President Pro Tem Mike McGuire.

Republican lawmakers have renewed calls to audit Medi-Cal and reevaluate coverage for undocumented individuals. "Democrats' bad accounting has brought Medi-Cal to the breaking point," said Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher.

California receives more than half its Medicaid funding—about $112.1 billion annually—from the federal government. However, federal funds do not cover preventive care for undocumented migrants. Potential cuts from Congress to national Medicaid funding could force California to make further adjustments, including cutting coverage or raising taxes.

