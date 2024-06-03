KEY POINTS Each Red Box will feature exclusive content tailored for the Avalanche gaming community

Eldarune was an early adopter of Avalanche's subnet technology in 2022

The integration is part of Eldarune's vision of providing immersive gaming experiences and fair economies

Interoperable Web3 gaming studio Eldarune has partnered with leading dApp (decentralized application) platform Avalanche to extend the studio's native ELDA token, its four different games, and Eldarune NFTs (non-fungible tokens) into the Avalanche network.

The integration kicks off with an Avalanche-exclusive Red Box Free Mint event Monday that will provide the Avalanche Gaming community with the unveiling of a limited edition collection of items and Champions NFTs.

The Red Box Free Mint Event will feature a total supply of 888 units (666 + 222 additional) to mark the debut of Eldarune's special NFT collection that will be available without cost to participants. Each Red Box will also have exclusive content especially tailored for the Avalanche gaming community.

The Calm before the Storm is Ending: The date of the Red Box Mint Event is confirmed🔥



Red Box Free Mint Event on June 3rd. But first a quick reminder ⤵️

Supply: 666 (+ 222)

Chain: Avalanche

Price: Free Mint

Mint Per Wallet: 1 Mint



🔺Red Box is the first exclusive box of… pic.twitter.com/2mIXwtejY9 — Eldarune ⚔ (@PlayEldarune) May 29, 2024

As part of the unique celebration of the Eldarune-Avalanche collaboration, community members were given whitelist spots through various Eldarune-related activities such as joining tournaments, social media interaction, and game engagements. Some of the whitelist spots were also allocated through collaborations with other partner projects.

Eldarune was an early adopter of Avalanche's subnet technology in 2022. The move allowed the studio to position itself among the first three projects to explore the dApp platform's innovative feature, which emphasizes Eldarune's role as a trailblazer in the bustling blockchain gaming sector.

🚨 Wallet Checker is Live on Digard dApp 🚨



Red Box Free Mint Event on June 3rd. Thanks for waiting patiently, Elymnias Citizens! Our wizards have been crafting their magic to ensure a smooth multichain experience. Eldarune is expanding to the RedChain, starting with Red Box!… pic.twitter.com/RMzFHRyPfD — Eldarune ⚔ (@PlayEldarune) May 31, 2024

The integration underscores Eldarune's "commitment to enhancing its gaming experience with the latest blockchain technology," the team told International Business Times in a statement.

"Eldarune's integration with Avalanche is part of its broader strategy to build a multi-chain ecosystem that offers interoperable digital assets, immersive gaming experiences, and fair economies. Backed by Digard and launched by DIGA Labs, Eldarune is setting new standards for Web3 gaming by ensuring that digital assets offer real value across its ecosystem," it said.

With an eye on expanding the burgeoning Web3 gaming universe, Eldarune continues to develop its games at different stages and is committed to multi-chain functionality. Following the Avalanche collaboration, the gaming studio will also integrate blockchain giant Solana to further expand its list of supported networks.

Eldarune's ELDA token, which is central to the studio's gaming universe, serves various utilities within its ecosystem. Users can purchase in-game NFT assets to upgrade champions and they can also participate in exclusive events. The token ensures that players have a comprehensive and engaging gaming experience. ELDA is listed on ByBit and Pancakeswap, further enhancing its accessibility and utility.

Last month, Eldarune partnered with leading Ethereum layer 2 solution for blockchain gaming development Immutable to further boost the studio's flagship trading card game Heroes of Eldarune.

By addressing some of the most common issues in Web3 gaming including personalization and streamlined mechanics, Eldarune has positioned itself as a provider of a dynamic and inclusive gaming environment across various chains in the fast-evolving blockchain industry.