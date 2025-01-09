The flames of Southern California's Eaton Fire, which has scorched over 10,000 acres since Tuesday, claimed an irreplaceable piece of Altadena history: the Bunny Museum. This quirky haven, known as "the world's only" repository for all things bunny-related, housed nearly 50,000 artifacts collected over the decades.

The fire erupted in the Altadena hills and is part of a historic firestorm ravaging Los Angeles County. Co-owner Steve Lubanski was visibly shaken as he spoke to KCAL News about the devastation.

"All of the old town, the iconic Altadena Old Town... is gone," he said tearfully. He reflected on the decades of love and effort he and his wife, Candace Frazee, poured into curating their unique museum: "It took my wife and I almost 40 years to put it together...so we'll go on."

The Bunny Museum began as a heartfelt tradition between Lubanski and Frazee during their courtship. Frazee recalled to ITV's "This Morning: "I started calling Steve my honeybunny when we were dating." Over the years, their playful exchanges of bunny-themed gifts evolved into a collection that earned the Guinness World Record for the most bunny-related items.

From plush toys to sculptures, the museum became a celebrated oddity, drawing visitors intrigued by its whimsical charm. While Lubanski and Frazee escaped the fire unscathed, the museum, a symbol of their enduring partnership, was reduced to ash, as reported by The Independent.

As of Wednesday night, the Eaton Fire remains uncontained, one of five blazes stretching firefighting resources to their limit. With 2,000 structures destroyed or damaged and 450,000 residents without power, LA Mayor Karen Bass urged water conservation to support firefighters battling the infernos.