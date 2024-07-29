KEY POINTS Nexo's Eleonor Genova said the Bitcoin emoji needs an 'independent universal digital symbol' after its X removal

TRON co-founder Justin Sun referred to the emoji as a 'tradition' for the $BTC community

Musk's Tesla is a well-known Bitcoin 'hodler,' and the tech titan recently said he 'generally' favors crypto

X, the social media platform Elon Musk took over in 2022, is on a frenzy after the emoji on hashtag Bitcoin was removed last week, triggering a wave of call-outs among cryptocurrency users who demanded that the emoji be restored.

Emoji removed during Bitcoin 2024?

The tech titan has yet to answer questions about why the emoji was removed, but some X users said the emoji disappeared on July 25, the first day of the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, TN.

Crypto users are demanding answers from Musk, with some saying they "thought Elon was with us." Many others were disappointed that the emoji was removed at a time when the $BTC community was hyped due to the many influential figures who graced the Nashville event.

X has removed the #Bitcoin hashtag emoji during Bitcoin Nashville Conference.



Retweet this if you want @elonmusk to bring back the Bitcoin hashtag emoji on @X. pic.twitter.com/3bmHDdOTuw — BoredApe6328.eth 🍌 (@DaybedNFT) July 26, 2024

During a Bitcoin conference? ouff — Vet 🏴‍☠️ (@Vet_X0) July 26, 2024

During the Bitcoin conference? Wow lmao — Franklin (@franklinisbored) July 26, 2024

Key figures request restoration

While many small crypto holders took to X to express their dismay and demand that the emoji be restored, some key players and industry figures have also supported calls for the emoji's return on the platform.

The official account of crypto-powered AI network DIN (formerly Web3Go) posted a photo to demand an explanation from the platform.

Eleonor Genova, the Head of Communications at digital assets platform Nexo, expressed her dismay over X's latest move. "A #Bitcoin emoji may be just a 'mere' symbol for a grand idea but so is the Peace sign – and it ended wars. Today X removed the #Bitcoin Emoji. This is just another reason why we need an independent universal digital symbol," she said.

A #Bitcoin emoji may be a just a “mere” symbol for a grand idea but so is the Peace sign — and it ended wars.



Today 𝕏 removed the #Bitcoin Emoji. This is just another reason why we need an independent universal digital symbol.



I cannot accept we have 🤑💸💰🪙💵and no digital… pic.twitter.com/VICWK7jx63 — Eleonor (@EleonorGenova) July 26, 2024

Nexo has joined hands with some of the industry's key players such as the Bitcoin Magazine, Chainalysis, and CryptoQuant, to advocate for a Bitcoin emoji.

Justin Sun, co-founder of the TRON blockchain, called on Musk to restore the "tradition for the Bitcoin community." He said the community was "willing to accommodate any requirements."

The #Bitcoin emoji has disappeared on @X , a tradition for the Bitcoin community. @elonmusk, yesterday, President Trump mentioned Bitcoin's market value could surpass gold. We humbly request restoring this tradition and are willing to accommodate any requirements.🙏 — H.E. Justin Sun 孙宇晨 (@justinsuntron) July 28, 2024

Several other well-known names in the $BTC community joined the rally to urge Musk to restore the emoji, including @TheBTCTherapist, BitGo's Chen Fang, and Philipp J.A. Hartmannsgruber.

Musk's Bitcoin stance

Musk, who founded several other companies aside from Tesla, is widely viewed by the crypto space to have a positive attitude toward digital assets. He said in May that he "generally favors" cryptocurrencies.

Tesla, in its first quarter financials, revealed that it didn't sell any of its $BTC holdings. The electric vehicle titan did not sell over 11,000 Bitcoins. Musk was also recently revealed by prominent pseudonymous trader HODL15Capital as the No. 1 ranked billionaire who owns Bitcoin (208), followed by Meta chairman Mark Zuckerberg (181) and Oracle's Larry Ellison (170).

It remains to be seen whether X or Musk will address the matter, but it is worth noting that the tech mogul has not tweeted about Bitcoin 2024 despite the conference trending on the social media platform throughout its three-day run.