Elon Musk declined to comment on the Trump administration's proposal to ban foreign students, despite having once been one himself, sidestepping the question with a curt pivot to "spaceships."

During a sit-down with CBS' "Sunday Morning" correspondent David Pogue at SpaceX headquarters, Musk was asked about the administration's controversial proposal.

"You were one of those kids, right?" Pogue asked, while questioning the Tesla CEO on his thoughts on the topic.

Musk tried to shut down CBS from asking about anything other than "spaceships" pic.twitter.com/5fwMScFyim — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 1, 2025

Musk dodged the question, stating, "I think we wanna stick to the subject of the day, which is, like, spaceships, as opposed to presidential policy."

When pressed, he shut the door: "No, well—no."

Musk did, however, express discomfort with being held responsible for every Trump administration policy, saying, "I don't want to speak up against the administration, but I also don't want to take responsibility for everything the administration's doing."

In the same interview filmed last week, Musk publicly criticized the multi-trillion-dollar spending bill supported by President Donald Trump, calling it counterproductive to DOGE's mission. Within 24 hours of that comment airing, Musk announced he was officially stepping down from his government post.

Though he claimed it was due to the end of his 130-day advisory term, the timing led users online to speculate friction behind the scenes. His refusal to weigh in stood in contrast to his usual willingness to criticize government inefficiencies and policies.

The White House, meanwhile, continues to defend its immigration proposals without comment from one of its highest-profile foreign-born allies.

Originally published on Latin Times