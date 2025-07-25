Ghislaine Maxwell's attorney appeared hopeful that President Donald Trump could exercise his pardon power after the president noted he would be "allowed" to the associate of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein a pardon.

Defense attorney David Markus expressed openness to receiving a pardon from Trump after officials from the Department of Justice questioned Maxwell about the Epstein case.

"We haven't spoken to the president or anybody about a pardon just yet. The president this morning said he had the power to do so. We hope he exercises that power in a right and just way," Markus told reporters outside federal court in Tallahassee, Florida.

Trump made waves online after the president acknowledged that he has the power to pardon Maxwell if he chooses before leaving for Scotland Friday morning.

"It's something I haven't thought about. I'm allowed to do it, but it's something I have not thought about," he told reporters.

Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking charges in 2021 after helping groom Epstein's victims. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison months later. She is currently trying to appeal her case.

The Epstein associate returned to the spotlight after continued pressure on the Trump administration to release the files amid backlash over a memo by the DOJ and FBI declaring that Epstein killed himself and had no client list.

Friday was the second day U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche spoke privately with Maxwell about her case and Epstein's case. Prior to the interview with Maxwell, Blanche released a statement saying that the DOJ was looking for "information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims."

"He took a full day and asked a lot of questions, and Ms. Maxwell answered every single question," Markus told reporters Thursday, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. "She never stopped. She never invoked her privilege. She never declined to answer. She answered all the questions truthfully, honestly and to the best of her ability."

As Trump officials turn to Maxwell for potential new leads in the case, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer subpoenaed her on Wednesday for a deposition at a Florida prison.

Meanwhile, Democrats have called for Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel to testify before lawmakers, seeking more transparency with the memo's findings.

