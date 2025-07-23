The brother of Jeffrey Epstein is claiming that President Donald Trump is just "trying to cover his butt" in statements where he railed against the sex offender.

Trump has blasted both the press and his reporters for continued pressure to release the Epstein files in recent weeks, following the Department of Justice and FBI issuing a memo that declared that Epstein killed himself and did not have a client list.

As dissatisfied lawmakers continue trying to search for answers, Trump has repeatedly raged online and against reporters who ask about the files. In a Truth Social post July 16, the president called the demands a "scam" and a "hoax" by Democrats.

But Epstein's own brother, Mark Epstein, pushed back against Trump too during a Tuesday appearance on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront." After playing a clip from July 2019 of Trump declaring he "was not a fan of Jeffrey Epstein" and that he was "not somebody that I respected," Mark Epstein said Trump was "trying to cover his butt."

"I understand people trying to distance themselves from Jeffrey because of what he was charged with and the circumstances he found himself in. I understand that, but I know that they were good friends and I witnessed it myself," he insisted.

Mark Epstein added that Trump visited Jeffrey's office "a lot in the '90s," despite the White House telling CNN in a statement that "the president was never in Epstein's office" after a woman who accused Jeffrey of assault claimed that she saw Trump at the office after being called in.

"That's just another blatant lie because he was there. The people that worked for Jeffrey in his office, you can find them, they can testify that they saw Trump in Jeffrey's office on numerous occasions. So for him to say he wasn't there, all I can say is that is just another lie," he said.

During the segment, Mark recalled Jeffrey and Trump being "good friends" and talked about how they would all fly together. In one instance, he said Jeffrey asked Trump, "How come you sleep with so many married women?"

"The answer's not the poignant part of the story here. The question is the poignant part, because for Jeffrey to ask him that question, number one, he would have to know that Donald slept with a lot of married women and he probably got that information from Donald," Mark said.

"That's not the kind of question you ask a casual acquaintance," he continued. "That's a question you ask a good friend you can get away with asking those kinds of questions."

Earlier this week, legal analyst Allison Gill spoke with former FBI members in a report by Mueller, She Wrote, who claimed that officials were instructed to document every time Trump was mentioned in the files in a spreadsheet.

Following the publication of a Wall Street Journal report that alleged Trump included a drawing of a naked woman in a birthday message to Jeffrey Epstein, Trump ordered the DOJ "to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony subject to court approval." He has also filed a lawsuit against the Journal, repeatedly denying its claims.

Originally published on Latin Times