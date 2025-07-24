Texas Sen. Ted Cruz admitted that former President Barack Obama likely will not face any charges after the Trump administration accused him of treason, claiming they had evidence he fabricated the Russian election interference reports.

During a Wednesday appearance on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle," Cruz and host Laura Ingraham discussed whether or not Obama would face accountability for Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's claims that the Obama administration laid the groundwork for "a years-long coup against President Trump."

Ingraham asserted that Obama is "not going to be prosecuted for treason," which Cruz agreed with, saying, "He's not going to be prosecuted in all likelihood for treason."

"But where the criminal liability will start is with members of the Obama administration who went under oath before Congress and lied, flat out lied," he continued.

On Friday, Gabbard's office issued a press release declaring they uncovered "overwhelming evidence" that reports of Russian interference in the 2016 election had been "manufactured," calling the incident a "treasonous conspiracy" by Obama officials.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly pushed back against the interference claims, despite a 2020 report by a Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee agreeing with the 2017 results of an Intelligence Community Assessment that determined Russian President Vladimir Putin directed a campaign to spread disinformation to hurt Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign.

Meanwhile, Obama's office has pushed back against claims that his administration abused the reports, saying in a rare statement, "These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction."

Cruz backed up his belief that Obama will not be prosecuted for the accusations from Gabbard's office by citing the Supreme Court ruling that immunity is in place for "official acts" by the president.

The Republican senator provided examples of "official acts" that could not be prosecuted, such as Obama issuing a drone strike to kill al-Qaeda organizer and American citizen Anwar al-Awlaki and former President Harry S. Truman for using the atomic bomb in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in World War II.

Although Cruz said there would be "an argument" over whether or not Obama officials reports constituted an "official act," he maintained his belief that the former president would not be prosecuted for claims by Gabbard.

Originally published on Latin Times