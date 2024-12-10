It's a bird! It's a plane! Well, those classic lines from the famous Broadway hit "It's Superman" hold no water when it comes to the latest drone sightings in New Jersey.

The mysterious drones, according to some testimonies of residents, were as big as small airplanes, and the humongous unconventional size of the flying contraptions have left everyone asking, "Where did they come from?"

Obviously, the multiple drone sightings over the past two weeks in the city have left so many frustrated since authorities have not yet given a categorical answer on what they were and where they originated.

What made residents jumpy was that they were reportedly flying near military research facilities, Fox News reported. The proximity was quite alarming, which led local officials to seek the help of federal agencies, as the issue has obviously escalated, and residents were getting tensed.

One of New Jersey's officials, Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., said that he has been speaking with national security officials as well as the local sheriffs about the incident. He said that he actually understood why residents were very alarmed and even called out the "tepid response" of federal agencies.

He then recalled the same situation a year ago, when there were also sightings of Chinese spy balloon and went on to say that the enemies of the U.S. will "stop at nothing to surveil our homeland and threaten our national security."

According to eyewitnesses, the drones were actually bigger than cars and as big as small airplanes. They also do not fly randomly, but appear to be in some kind of formation, Heise reported.

What bothered one police spokesperson was the strength of the drones. Gizmodo noted that the regular commercially available drones could not withstand strong wind speeds, however, the still unidentified flying objects were able to take off despite this.

Gov. Phil Murphy revealed that there were about 49 drone sightings on Sunday. These were mostly in Hunterdon County. He also said that he could not blame people for being frustrated about the still unidentified drones.

The two main questions that seem to hound the case of the unidentified drones are, one, who is piloting the drones, and why are they being flown. Those two questions remained a mystery and have not yet been given answers by the government.

To address the questions of residents, Smith promised that he will be working round the clock to find the comprehensive answers that New Jersey residents deserve.