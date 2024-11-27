Federal employees said they are fearing for their livelihoods after Elon Musk shared negative social media posts that included the names of government employees, causing many of them to be subjected to threats.

Four employees had their names and positions shared online for millions to see after Musk shared two posts last week. As a result, the individuals who work climate-related jobs were targeted by social media users, as reported by CNN.

One of those workers told the outlet that she decided to delete her accounts as a result.

Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency co-leader Vivek Ramaswamy recently wrote in an opinion piece to the Washington Post that they were ready to bring "a chainsaw" into government spending, highlighting the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Planned Parenthood among other potential targets.

The piece led various government workers to begin to fear for their job security, and some even said they fear for their personal safety following the online attacks by Musk.

"We're just workers. We work in a nonpartisan way," one Department of Health and Human Services employee told Business Insider. "It kind of feels like we're being villainized."

The two businessmen wrote in their op-ed that they would "identify the minimum number of employees required at an agency for it to perform its constitutionally permissible and statutorily mandated functions," leading to "mass head-count reductions across the federal bureaucracy."

The Department of Government Efficiency's social media account also previously highlighted "empty" government buildings as a possible target, leading some to believe that remote employees could be forced to come back into the office.

Trump-Vance transition spokesperson Brian Hughes told Business Insider that the administration is committed to having government employees who are "defending the rights of the American people, putting America first, and ensuring the best use of working men and women's tax dollars."

Originally published by Latin Times.