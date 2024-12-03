The FBI has now become involved in an investigation into mysterious drones that have been flying over New Jersey, concerning residents.

"We are working with our state and local partners on the reported drone activity," Amy Thoreson, a public affairs specialist at the FBI's Newark Office, told the Daily Record.

Morris County residents have repeatedly been left baffled as occurrences in which unidentified drones spotted in the sky have become more and more frequent. Resident Mike Walsh, who first spotted them in mid-November, stated that he now sees them all the time.

"We've been seeing them every night, except Thanksgiving. I guess they took the night off," Walsh told WNBC on Monday. "I'd really like to see one land and report it, but they're up for a long time. I don't know where they're taking off from, where they're landing."

The drones tend to hover low to the ground, having been spotted over Lake Intervale, Forest Drive, East Hanover and Rockaway, reported the Daily Record.

"They're flying at odd times, in the middle of the night, and it kind of makes you wonder," Mark Moran, who co-founded the magazine Weird New Jersey, which explores supernatural tales and stories, told the Daily Record.

"Generally, the private drone users do their activity during the day so they can film things and see things. You're very limited at night. Not only is it difficult to fly a drone when you can't see it, but also, what are you going to be looking at other than just darkness or random lights?" Moran continued.

Local police issued a statement alongside county prosecutors in which they told residents to remain calm, and that the drones did not pose any known threats.

"There is no known threat to public safety. This joint statement is being issued in response to rumors about the drone activity spreading on social media," police said in a statement obtained by WNBC. "We encourage the public to be mindful that what they read online may not be accurate."

Originally published by Latin Times.