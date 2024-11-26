A LGBTQ+ news outlet called out Republican Nancy Mace for claiming to "protect women" after discovering that she employs a man who allegedly previously broke into a D.C. woman's home.

Sean Brislin has served as the South Carolina representative's legislative director since January, according to his LinkedIn. Brislin was previously arrested in January 2020 after he allegedly drunkenly broke into a woman's home, as reported by the Advocate.

The director was charged with unlawful entry, but did not have to go through with a trial after pledging to complete 32 hours of community service, receive alcohol treatment and keep away from the woman, according to court records obtained by the Advocate.

The victim said she was left traumatized by the incident, telling the court during a July hearing that she felt "like a stranger in my own dwelling," according to a previous report by the DC Witness. However, in 2021, the case was dismissed after Brislin finished the terms of his deferred prosecution agreement.

Mace introduced a bathroom ban earlier this month that would require all congress members and employees to use the bathroom that matches their "biological sex," following the news that Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride would serve as the first openly transgender person in Congress.

"Mace claimed that McBride's presence in a congressional bathroom would be a danger to women. Her assertions are rooted in baseless fears of harm in shared spaces," the Advocate wrote.

After backlash to her bill, the representative claimed that the bathroom ban was about "protecting women" in a previous tweet shared to X.

Mace previously shared her support for the LGBTQ+ community. In a June 2021 post to X, she shared her hopes for continuing to celebrate Pride Month in the pandemic, and in May 2023, she said she was "pro-transgender rights" in an appearance on CBS News' The Takeout.

During the CBS News appearance, Mace clarified that she was supportive of different forms of gender expression, such as taking on "a different pronoun or a different gender identity," but thought that gender-affirming care should not be allowed for minors.

The representative said she still stood by that statement in text messages to CNN, but added that she had a problem with transgender women using single sex spaces, such as bathrooms.

Originally published by Latin Times.