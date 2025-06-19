The art of gilding is a meticulous process that requires precision, patience, and most importantly, extensive knowledge in the craft. The Gilders' Studio, founded by Michael Kramer, has been beautifying interior and exterior surfaces with genuine gold and other types of metal leaf for the last 4 decades, positioning itself as the modern-day Midas. The world-renowned company has been exuding its creative finesse through architectural gilding and decorative finishes, working on essentially any surface, from domes to massive sculptures.

In essence, gilding is the art of applying a thin layer of gold or other types of metal leaf to a surface, turning any structure from mundane to magnificent. The Gilders' Studio has been pioneering the gilding industry, transforming ordinary spaces into a work of art all over the world. The company prides itself on providing comprehensive services, including architectural gilding, conservation and restoration of sculptures, decorative painting, frame gilding, reverse glass gilding, and much more. Their projects have garnered a plethora of attention globally, winning them several accolades. With an extensive portfolio, The Gilders' Studio has used its gilding expertise in several prominent sites across the world, with flawless execution and meticulous craftsmanship.

As the lead gilder and the guidepost of his team, Michael ensures that all the projects are executed perfectly. "I have a proficient team, but ultimately, I ensure that I personally produce all the project specifications and see that they are followed through," Kramer explains. Despite being in the industry for 40 years with a fully-trained team, Kramer ensures that he continues to lead and remain on-site along with them from start to finish.

The company maintains its high-quality standards by investing resources in developing and acquiring specialized tools and materials, such as their custom-made gilders wheels, which apply ribbon leaf to almost any surface. From using top-quality squirrel hair brushes to custom-made Manetti gold leaf from Italy, The Gilders' Studio has established itself as a paragon of quality work, innovation, and unparalleled craftsmanship. "We've developed proprietary gilding formulations which have been tested rigorously to make sure that they are of the highest quality and stand the test of time against weathering," Kramer reveals. "Quality, durability, and precision are the cornerstones in everything we do."

The Gilders' Studio has years of dedication, expertise, and training behind its reputed name. Michael Kramer started his path towards running a studio by painting his way through college. He joined the painters' union after graduating. But decorative painting didn't align with his passion. "Decorative painting was rewarding, but it was exclusively indoors. That's not what I wanted to concentrate on," Kramer shares. "One of the reasons why I started my business was because, well, I like working outside!"

After receiving mentorship from a master gilder, he worked towards becoming proficient in his craft in gilding. Seven years later, in 1975, he started his own business working on small-scale projects and silently building a name. A decade later, he founded The Gilders' Studio, focusing on being an industry leader in architectural and sculpture gilding - a vision that eventually became a reality. After propelling his company to a reputable position, Kramer has been teaching his craft at a research institution in the US for the past 20 years. He's also acquired a prominent position at The Society of Gilders, a non-profit educational organization that is devoted to the art of gilding.

"We have classes and conferences where we discuss all kinds of gilding, whether it's oil gilding, water gilding, and even exploring non-traditional types of gilding," Kramer shares. "I had a great mentor who passed on all his knowledge to me. I want to do the same."

The Gilders' Studio has many tools in its arsenal, but its greatest one is its team, half of whom are women. The company is strengthened by the skilled and efficient gilders who have been on the team, some for more than 35 years. "Their years of dedication truly reflect how much they enjoy working here," Kramer shares. He recognizes that every member of his team brings something special to the table. "They all have different strengths, it's what makes the team so dynamic and diverse," he says. The company even recognizes and ensures that they have safety manuals, training, and precautions set in place for high-risk projects.

Like every business, The Gilders' Studio has experienced downfalls in their work, but they've consistently focused on finding new ways to improve their craft, whether it's through self-funded testing, crafting new formulations, or acquiring the best gilding materials. This unfaltering commitment to excel in their craft is something that sets them apart in the industry. While many use cost-effective materials or cut corners in their craftsmanship, The Gilders' Studio ensures top-tier work at every front.

After 40 years of transforming ordinary surfaces into gilded masterpieces, The Gilders' Studio is excited for what the future holds. With a dedication to keep mastering their craft, the company continues looking forward to working on larger-scale sculptures, domes, and any surface that's ready to be decorated.