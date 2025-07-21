The owner and heiress of In-N-Out Burger has announced that she will be relocating from California to Tennessee, citing issues with conducting business and raising children in the blue state.

Snyder, the only grandchild of In-N-Out founders Harry and Esther Snyder, revealed her plans to make the move during an appearance on the "Relatable" podcast on Friday.

"There's a lot of great things about California, but raising a family is not easy here. Doing business is not easy here," Snyder said.

She discussed how business restrictions during COVID made operating a business in the area particularly difficult. Furthermore, the pandemic prompted the company to temporarily shut down In-N-Out locations in California in 2021 due to the fact that the chain refused to require proof of vaccination.

Snyder's move is accompanied by a move of the company's headquarters, as In-N-Out plans to open a new headquarters in Tennessee by 2026 and is aiming to phase out its current headquarter location in Irvine by 2030.

"Now the bulk of our stores are still going to be here in California, but it will be wonderful having an office out there, growing out there, and being able to have the family and other people's families out there," Snyder said.

However, Snyder stated that the company will still not open locations in other East Coast states.

"No. 1 priority is really keeping the company the same company that my grandparents started," Snyder said. "We don't want to be in every state, and we don't want to ever compromise our values and standards and the cornerstones that my grandparents laid down, so it's really just keeping those priorities at the forefront when we make decisions."

Originally published on Latin Times