Former NBA star Shawn Kemp was arrested and booked into a Pierce County, Washington jail Wednesday in connection with a drive-by shooting that took place in broad daylight.

Shots were fired between the occupants of two cars just before 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) at a parking lot outside a nearby mall, according to a police statement. No injuries were reported and both vehicles fled the scene, police say.

At 1:58 pm, an altercation between the occupants of 2 cars led to shots being fired at a parking lot in the 4500 blk of S. Steele St. One car fled. No injuries were reported. A gun was recovered. A 53-yr-old male was booked for Drive-By Shooting. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/XTIeU1I4Jj — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) March 9, 2023

Kemp, 53, was booked on a felony drive-by-shooting charge about four hours after the initial incident. While not explicitly naming Kemp in the statement, online records show the booking of a 53-year-old "Shawn Travis Kemp" into a Pierce County jail, aligning with the police report.

A video circulated through social media shows the incident, depicting a tall man in a red vest jacket arguing with another person as tempers seem to flare. As the other person enters their vehicle and begins to pull away, the man in the red vest appears to raise his arm just before gunshots can be heard ringing through the air.

A gun was recovered from the scene, but a clear motive for Kemp's alleged involvement was not immediately available, reports ESPN.

Nicknamed the "Reign Man," Kemp played 14 seasons in the NBA and was a six-time All-Star. Spending the majority of his career with the defunct Seattle SuperSonics, now the Oklahoma City Thunder, he was drafted with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft.

Kemp also had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers, and Orlando Magic.

Following his successful basketball career, Kemp ventured into the legal cannabis industry, opening his second dispensary in Seattle earlier this year.

If convicted, Kemp could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $20,000. Washington state law classifies a drive-by shooting as a class B felony.