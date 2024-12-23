Hundreds of skiers were left stranded over the weekend after a gondola at a popular Colorado ski resort malfunctioned, according to a report.

At around noon on Saturday, a crack was found on a Winter Park Resort gondola's primary lift, causing it to immediately shut down and trapping 174 people in cabins along the line, FOX31 reported.

Ski patrol then began a five-hour rescue mission releasing patrons who had been stuck 30 to 50 feet in the air.

"Everybody was pretty calm, ski patrol was calm and professional and assured us," Kasia Kerridge, who was at the resort Saturday, told FOX31. "They practice before, that was actually the first time the gondola broke down in Winter Park. It was kind of interesting because he kind of knew what he was doing, but we were a little bit concerned."

The gondola remained closed on Sunday for repairs and inspections. As of Monday, a part had been replaced and the resort was awaiting an inspection by the Colorado Tramway Safety Board before it opened again, according to FOX31.

