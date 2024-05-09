The Biden administration is planning to crack down on asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border by introducing a new rule.

The regulation, aimed at speeding up the asylum claims process, is expected to be issued Thursday, Reuters reported, citing four sources familiar with the matter.

The new rules would require border-crossers to be assessed at a screening stage for criminality and security threats, the report said, citing one source. The authorities would then decide whether they should be considered for asylum or immediate deportation. It could lead to the deportation of thousands of people annually, but this figure is relatively small compared to the total number of migrants stopped for illegal border crossings.

Immigration advocates have expressed concerns about changes to the existing process. According to them, migrants often undergo these interviews shortly after going through life-threatening journeys to reach the U.S., which may leave them vulnerable. They argue that the initial interviews should have a relatively lower threshold to prevent wrongful deportations.

The advocates are calling for legal assistance for migrants in custody to adequately prepare them for this crucial first step in pursuing an asylum claim.

The proposed new rule also comes amid pressure from Biden's fellow Democrats to support immigrants already in the United States.

Janet Murguía, the president of the civil rights advocacy organization UnidosUS, said that she and other Latino leaders met with Biden at the White House last week to advocate for relief measures for immigrants who lack legal status but have resided in the U.S. for an extended period.

"I believe that President Biden is open to this notion that he can do something. He asked for more specifics. We're going to make the case in the White House. We're going to make the case here in the Capitol, across the country, in every community," she said.

Latino and progressive congressional Democrats on Wednesday shared their frustration regarding the prospect of the White House tightening border controls.

"Mr. President, we know what's in your heart. Let's reject the extremist messaging vilifying immigrants. Let's embrace our values as a nation of immigrants and provide relief for the long-term residents of the United States," said Sen. Alex Padilla, a California Democrat.

President Joe Biden has been struggling with the increasing numbers of migrants caught while crossing the U.S.-Mexico border since he assumed office in 2021.

Former President Donald Trump, Biden's Republican opponent in the upcoming election, has continued to criticize the administration for not implementing stricter immigration policies.

Last year, Biden introduced new asylum restrictions. However, their effectiveness has been hindered by insufficient resources to manage incoming migrants.