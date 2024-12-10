KEY POINTS The FLOKI Debit Card promises 0% transaction fees and 0% exchange rate fees

For now, the physical cards are available in 31 countries but digital cards are available globally

Crypto users lauded the FLOKI team for their work, with some saying the token is undervalued

FLOKI, dubbed as "the people's cryptocurrency," has launched a debit card, marking a significant move in the popular memecoin's journey as it allows card funding beyond the FLOKI token.

The meme token became a hot topic on X Monday night after the announcement. Crypto users congratulated the team, highlighting how the debit card's launch cements FLOKI's place in the pool of crypto assets with real utility.

Key Features of the $FLOKI Debit Card

In the FLOKI team's announcement regarding the debit card, they said the card will allow users to "spend their crypto assets at millions of merchants worldwide that accept VISA or Mastercard."

Other key features include 0% transaction fees and 0% exchange rate fees. The card also supports 8+ blockchain networks and is available in physical and virtual versions.

Physical cards are currently available at $33.73 (32 EUR) plus shipping, while virtual cards can be purchased for $10.54 (10 EUR). Top-up fees are at 2%.

FLOKI is looking to roll out the physical cards in other countries soon, but for now, they are available across 31 European countries, including Belgium, Finland, Denmark, Portugal, Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, Greece, and Germany. Everyone else around the world can obtain the virtual cards.

Notably, the FLOKI Debit Card isn't available in countries and regions that issuing banks don't cater to, and also in jurisdictions sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Users can fund their cards directly with FLOKI, and also with major crypto assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USDT, USDC, BNB, and Solana (SOL).

What Crypto Users are Saying

Crypto users on X have expressed their thoughts on FLOKI's big move that many said is a nod to utility. Utility is a major aspect in the crypto world, especially in memecoins, where majority of the tokens were created just for fun and engagement.

Utility is also what generally sets altcoins apart from meme tokens. Alternative coins are cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin, that, like the father of all crypto, offers some form of true utility, not just for entertainment among crypto communities.

One user pointed out that the FLOKI card's no exchange rate fee feature is a "huge" thing, given how some crypto exchanges have high fees.

Well-followed LFGNOW said he thinks FLOKI is "undervalued," noting how the team "has always been one of the smartest and most reliable in the space."

I can’t believe how undervalued $FLOKI is. The team has always been one of the smartest and most reliable in the space. If we put market cap comparisons aside, I would say that $FLOKI brings far more to the memecoin space than $SHIBA.



Btw i do not hold $FLOKI and $SHIBA — LFGNOW (@LFGNOW1) December 9, 2024

One user wondered whether FLOKI is "going mainstream" now that it has released a debit card. He also dropped the big guns, saying the memecoin's move may set a new standard for crypto projects driven by the community around them.

Another user said it could be the beginning of the crypto industry's move "from screens to swipes," while another user said it could help hasten the push for mass adoption since a crypto debit card can allow users to seamlessly transact using their favorite coins.

FLOKI is currently the world's 6th largest memecoin by market cap, as per CoinGecko data. It is far from top meme token Dogecoin (DOGE), but excitement around its debit card may help propel the token to greater heights.