As New Sky Energy approaches its 17-year milestone, CEO and founder Dr. Deane Little reflects on a journey defined by science, perseverance, a vision for a cleaner world, with a touch of timely good luck. What began as a bold experiment in converting carbon dioxide into baking soda and hydrogen has evolved into a thriving, award-winning clean chemistry company with patents across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

While the early CO2 to baking soda technology showed scientific promise, it ultimately proved unsustainable for commercial use. The process was energy-intensive, and the economics were stacked against it. For many entrepreneurs, that might have been the end of their story. For Little, who holds a Ph.D. in molecular biophysics and has been an entrepreneur for most of his life, it was just the beginning.

"That initial failure was not the end," he says. "It was part of the process. We kept innovating, kept trying, and eventually discovered a profitable and sustainable new path."

That path led to the development of SulfurSolve, a breakthrough technology now used in large-scale biomethane projects across the country. But for Little and co-inventor Yasmina Yeager, the technology was only one part of a much bigger story, the evolution of a company born out of curiosity and sustained by a deep commitment to the environment.

Today, New Sky's work spans multiple renewable energy industries. What began as lab-scale tests, volumes small enough to fit inside a beer mug, has scaled up to tanker trucks of product safely shipped across the country. The company's patented solutions are now applied in projects at landfills, wastewater plants, and dairy farms, helping turn organic waste into renewable methane while neutralizing dangerous, foul-smelling hydrogen sulfide gas.

"We have gone from tiny beakers to tanker trucks," Little says. "It's incredibly rewarding to see our chemistry making a tangible impact at such a scale."

With 11 plants in the U.S. and patents secured in Europe and Japan, New Sky Energy is expanding rapidly. Korea and other Asian markets are next, with additional applications in Africa, Australia, Canada, and South America on the horizon. "Our vision is global," says Little. "We want to see our solutions adopted anywhere organic waste is converted into renewable energy. SulfurSolve is so much more sustainable than the competition. We have proven it works, and now it's about scaling worldwide."

Despite its growth, the company has remained lean and agile. By working with partners who design, build, and operate gas processing plants, New Sky has focused its resources on the chemical technologies themselves. This approach has allowed the company to be both highly profitable and flexible, all while maintaining a sharp focus on innovation.

Reflecting on the 17-year journey, Little sees the company's story as one of persistence and possibility. "I ran the company on my savings more than once," he admits. "But every challenge forced us to think differently, to push harder, and to find new solutions. That's how breakthroughs happen."

As New Sky looks toward the future, the mission remains clear: to expand globally, to keep innovating, and to inspire others to believe in renewable energy. "Renewables aren't just the future, they're already more competitive than fossil fuels," Little emphasizes. "It's time to believe in them, invest in them, and embrace the transformation they bring."

For Little, the real milestone is not just in years but in impact. From its roots in a chemistry lab to international patents and global expansion, New Sky Energy is proof that science-driven entrepreneurship can chart a path toward a cleaner, more sustainable world.

"I've always said that if you have an idea you believe in, you should pursue it," Little reflects. "I love my work. I can't imagine retiring. There's too much left to discover, and too much at stake for our planet."