Pic Rite Management and Consulting has built a reputation over more than three decades as a trusted, client-first partner in the food service and produce management industry. Founded in 1992, the company has distinguished itself by following a path very different from its competitors, one that prioritizes integrity, transparency, and an unwavering focus on client success.

For Rick Krause, the owner and president of Pic Rite, that philosophy is non-negotiable. "We are different from every other company in our space because we don't have a finger in the pie," Rick said. "We don't buy or sell produce ourselves. Our role is to support our clients, not profit from their purchases. We are a true cost avoidance produce purchasing program."

That difference has proven critical to the company's long-standing success. Unlike larger competitors that take a share of revenue from produce sales, Pic Rite's model ensures impartiality, allowing it to monitor supplier pricing and performance solely for the benefit of its clients.

The result is a uniquely transparent system, one that empowers organizations to better understand the true costs of produce while ensuring they get competitive value from their suppliers. "Our supplier network doesn't pay us to participate," Rick explained. "Because of that, we can incorporate multiple suppliers in the same region and create real competition every week. That's something the bigger firms simply can't do."

Today, a significant portion of Pic Rite's business is in long-term care, acute care, and education facilities. Within that sector, the company has become a reliable ally, helping facilities control costs and maintain consistent access to high-quality produce in a volatile market. But Rick sees another opportunity on the horizon: supporting the self-operated side of the food service industry, often referred to as "self-op." These organizations, including independent colleges, hospitals, and private grocers, manage their own food service programs without relying on large management companies. For decades, this segment has been overlooked. Pic Rite is determined to change that.

"I feel that the self-op market is under-addressed," Rick said. "These organizations are doing their own thing, but no one is approaching them to ask if they need help with produce. We are going to be the ones to do that." His team has already expanded to target this opportunity, bringing on new sales talent dedicated to the self-op sector.

The challenges for self-ops are clear. Produce pricing is complex, changing not just daily but sometimes hourly. Shipping costs vary widely, creating hidden costs that many self-op operators can't fully track. "The truth is, they don't know what they don't know," Rick said. "Produce companies don't want them to know the real costs. We do. We have developed tools and systems to identify the true landed cost in every region we serve. That transparency makes all the difference."

Pic Rite's role is similar to that of an insurance provider: protecting clients against overspending in a market where margins are thin and knowledge gaps can be costly. By identifying and verifying costs, the company helps its clients avoid unnecessary expenses while maintaining quality. Importantly, this service comes at no cost to the clients themselves. Pic Rite earns revenue through commissions already built into the supply chain, creating a seamless solution for food service operators.

What makes Pic Rite's approach stand out even further is the personal involvement of its leadership. Rick himself maintains close relationships with clients, often working with them directly and making himself available at all times. "My clients have my cell phone number," he said. "They know they can reach me any day of the week, and we will resolve whatever challenge they are facing. At Pic Rite, we don't use the word 'problem.' We call them challenges. And when a challenge arises, we don't just point it out. We come prepared with solutions."

That hands-on commitment has built trust that endures over decades. For Rick, it is both a business principle and a personal mission. "The size of our company allows me to stay close to my clients, and I wouldn't have it any other way," he said. "We don't route people through layers of support or impersonal systems. We are walking with them every step of the way."

After over three decades, Pic Rite Management and Consulting continues to prove that success in the produce and food service industries doesn't come from chasing the biggest accounts or following the same strategies as competitors. It comes from trust, transparency, and the courage to do things differently. Rick said, "Our job is to make life better for our clients. When we do that, the rest takes care of itself."

And take care of itself it has. In fact, the business has continuously grown over the years and has no plans of slowing down any time soon. With plans for expansion on the horizon, Pic Rite Management and Consulting will spread its innovative model to other fields, only further spreading its impact.