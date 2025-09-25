View'd, a videomail and mobile messaging app, is set to launch in March 2026, transforming messaging by replacing text and voicemail with secure, customizable personalized video messages. Founded by Dwight Johnson, the app promises a more expressive, engaging, and human way to stay connected in both personal and professional settings even when you are not present.

The beta version of View'd quickly drew attention for its simplicity and originality, paving the way for the introduction of more advanced elements for further development and refinement. Some of the new technologies will include AI,Augmented Reality,and Virtual Reality.

Now, the new release is poised to offer a more robust experience that goes beyond just sending a message. Users will be able to leave video voicemails when calls go unanswered, record direct video messages, schedule personalized greetings or reminders for the future, and even broadcast to groups of up to 30 people. With end-to-end encryption ensuring privacy, the app is designed to provide both security and intimacy in digital communication.

The vision behind View'd is rooted in a deeply personal story. The inspiration for the platform emerged when Johnson was in recovery after his double-organ transplant. During his hospital stays, he often struggled to share his progress with his family. "I would call my mom while I was recovering, but sometimes she couldn't answer. I wished I had a way to record those moments and send them to her," he recalls. His mother passed away before she could see his recovery, a loss that left him determined to create a way for others to capture and share meaningful moments even when calls go unanswered.

That emotional drive has shaped the app into more than a technical tool; it is designed as a bridge between people who may be separated by distance, time zones, or schedules. Johnson explains, "A text message can be misinterpreted, it lacks facial cues, it lacks emotional depth, but when you see someone's face and hear their voice, you feel the emotion behind the words. That's the deeper connection we're craving in today's digital world."

Beyond its practical uses, View'd emphasizes creativity and self-expression with the mission to restore personal engagement. Users can customize their video messages with themes, music, and filters, transforming everyday communication into what Johnson describes as "mini-movies."

This flexibility allows people to share not only their words but also their personalities and passions. "No two of us are alike, and our communication shouldn't be either," he says. "View'd gives people the freedom to express themselves in their own unique individual way, whether you love boating, skiing, or ballet, you can make your video messages reflect who you are."

View'd will be available as a free download with core features for all users, while paid subscription tiers will unlock advanced tools, additional storage, and future AI-powered integrations. The balance of accessibility and premium customization reflects Johnson's belief that users should have options that fit their individual needs.

The launch of View'd represents the continuation of Johnson's mission to restore authenticity and emotion to the way people communicate. In the ubiquity of passive scrolling and surface-level communication, Johnson believes this app is especially important at a time when technology often keeps people behind screens instead of bringing them together. "View'd is about changing that," he said. "It's about bringing us closer to the people who matter most, anytime, anywhere."