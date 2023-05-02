KEY POINTS The bride was riding in a golf cart with her husband and two others when the driver hit them

The groom was seriously injured and underwent reconstructive surgery

The suspect has been arrested and is being held at Charleston County jail

A wedding celebration ended in tragedy after an alleged drunk driver crashed into a newlywed couple's golf cart-style vehicle in Folly Beach, South Carolina, Friday night, killing the bride and injuring the groom.

Samantha Miller, 34, was leaving her wedding reception with her husband Aric Hutchinson and two others when the driver hit their vehicle, CNN reported. The cart rolled several times as a result of the crash.

First responders attempted to revive Miller, but she died at the scene, according to Andrew Gilreath, chief of the Folly Beach Department of Public Safety.

Hutchinson and the two other passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Two of them, including the groom, were in serious condition.

The "mangled" cart was found on its side about 75 yards from the collision, according to Gilreath.

Hutchinson's mother Annette launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for her daughter-in-law's funeral expenses and her son's medical bills. The page included a photo of the newlyweds moments after tying the knot, showing the couple smiling as guests held sparklers over them.

She also attached a photo of her son at the hospital recovering from severe brain injury and numerous broken bones. Hutchinson has undergone at least one reconstructive surgery, she said.

The crash tossed the cart more than 100 yards, Annette confirmed.

"I was handed Aric's wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows," Annette wrote. "Aric has lost the love of his life."

Annette also said that her son-in-law Benjamin Garrett and grandson Brogan Garrett, who were with the couple in the golf cart, were badly injured, with Benjamin's injuries being more serious.

As of Tuesday, the GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $387,000 from over 9,400 donors.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski, was charged with one count of reckless homicide and three counts of felony driving under the influence (DUI) resulting in great bodily harm, court records showed.

Komoroski's rental car was reportedly speeding at 65 mph and only hit the brakes just before she struck the golf cart at around 10 p.m. local time Friday. The speed limit in the area is only 25 mph, Gilreath said.

Investigators said that the golf cart had lights and was legal to drive at night.

Komoroski is currently detained in Charleston County jail. Records did not indicate if she already has a lawyer, according to The Guardian.