A Taylor Swift fan was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver while he was returning home from a concert in Houston.

Houston police said Jacob Lewis, 20, and his sister were on their way home after attending Swift's concert at NRG Stadium when their car broke down at around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Jacob got out of the car and attempted to push it from behind, while his sister, April Bancroft, stayed in the vehicle, New York Post reported.

A Volkswagen Beetle struck the car from behind, killing the 20-year-old. The sister sustained minor bruises in the accident.

"I immediately ran to him and called 911," Bancroft told ABC 13. "And that was it."

The driver of the other vehicle was identified as Alan Bryant Hayes, 34. Hayes reportedly didn't stop to help the victim and instead, fled the scene after the crash. Another driver followed him and eventually got him to stop his vehicle. Hayes then attempted to flee on foot, police said.

"The driver (victim) of a red Buick LaCrosse was traveling northbound on the Southwest Freeway when the vehicle became disabled on the main lanes of the freeway. The victim exited the vehicle and was attempting to push the vehicle from behind while a second person stayed in the driver's seat. Hayes, driving a black Volkswagen Beetle also northbound on the freeway, struck the victim and his vehicle," Houston Police Department said in a statement Monday. "The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding Houston Fire Department paramedics."

Hayes was later taken into custody. He also received treatment for minor injuries at a nearby hospital. The man was charged with felony driving while intoxicated (3rd offense) and failure to stop and render aid, and booked on a $90,000 bond. Police said the accused had a history of drunk driving. He was previously charged with driving under the influence in 2014 and 2015.

Jacob's father, Steve Lewis, said his son's last act was to push his sister to safety on a dark street. "There is no way to describe the magnitude of this loss and the emptiness left in our hearts," he wrote in a Facebook post. "Knowing we had that experience as our last memory is something wonderful to hold on to, and I will forever."

Jacob was set to begin his sophomore year in the musical theater program at Sam Houston State University this fall, the father added.

Several Taylor Swift fans have helped by making donations of $13, the singer's favorite number, to a GoFundMe page started by a family friend to raise funds for Jacob's funeral.