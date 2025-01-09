California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing backlash after a video of him addressing the resource shortage in California as a result of the ongoing wildfires began to circulate on social media, in which Newsom indicates that California residents will come up with their own solutions to the ongoing crisis.

COOPER: “What is the situation with the water? Palisades ran out last night.”



"Look, local folks are gonna figure that out," Newsom said during an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, after Cooper asked him about incidents in which firefighters were unable to fulfill their responsibilities due to there being no water in fire hydrants.

"I mean when you have a system — but it's not dissimilar from what we've seen in other extraordinarily large-scale fires, whether it be pipe, electricity, or whether it just be the complete overwhelm of the system," Newsom continued.

"I mean those hydrants are typical for two or three fires — maybe one fire and you have something of this scale, but again that's gonna be determined by the local."

Users quickly took to social media to respond to the clip, chastising Newsom for his hands-off approach to the ongoing emergency within his state.

"LOL. This clip perfectly captures Newsom's entire governorship: "You figure it out."" said one user.

"Surprised he didn't use Hillary's phrase "At this point, what difference does it make" No accountability what so ever," concurred another user.

"Does this "man" realize as the Governor of California the whole entire state is his concern! He should know what's going on in every single city and county of CA!! At least if he is going to put the blame on them he should say he will look into what has gone wrong and correct it!" added a third.

"What exactly are they going to figure out? If there is no water, there is no water. Do you think the locals can make it rain?" said another user.

Chief executive officer and chief engineer of Los Angeles' Department of Water and Power, Janisse Quiñones, relayed the strain firefighting efforts are placing upon the Palisades' water systems.

"We pushed the system to the extreme, four times the normal demand was seen for 15 hours straight which lowered our water pressure. We were pushing 75 CFS (cubic feet per second) on our trunk line to try to keep water pressure in the system," she explained to NBC News.

"What are we doing now? We're sending about 20 water tanks for our construction crew full of water to support the fire department. We identified other areas in our system where our tanks, our tankers, can refill. It takes about 30 minutes to refill about 4,000 gallons of water, and we're constantly moving that water to the fire department to get them as much as we can," she said.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power also reported that all three of the million-gallon tanks tasked with supplying water to fire hydrants in the Pacific Palisades had been emptied by the early hours of Wednesday morning.

California officials, such as Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, have received criticism for insufficient wildfire prevention preparation as four different wildfires continue to burn in Los Angeles County.

President-elect Donald Trump himself took to social media on Wednesday to criticize Newsom for failing to prevent this disaster in his state, accusing him of prioritizing the protection of a species of fish over wildfire prevention efforts within his state.

"Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way," wrote Trump on Truth Social.

"He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn't work!), but didn't care about the people of California," he continued.

Originally published by Latin Times.