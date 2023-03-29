KEY POINTS Nicholas Hoult said it was bizarre seeing Nicolas Cage dressed fully as Dracula when they filmed "Renfield"

Nicholas Hoult had a great time working with Nicolas Cage on their new horror-comedy movie, "Renfield."

During an interview at the film's premiere, Hoult revealed why he was "giddy" on set while working with the "National Treasure" star.

"It really was one of the most bizarre scenarios of my life looking glancing over and seeing Nic Cage, dressed fully as Dracula," Hoult told Entertainment Tonight. "I mean, it doesn't get better than that. So, I was really giddy most of the time on set, and had the best time working with him."

Hoult also shared that his co-star brought some of his "Cage-isms" to his vampire role.

"He was Nic Cage. But like, the funny thing was, when he switched on to Dracula, all the influences that he was bringing to that character and where he was bringing inspiration from, it was just like, it was really fun," he continued. "And then occasionally you just see this little Nic Cage-ism within, which is what we love seeing him do in films."

"Renfield" director Chris McKay recently revealed that Cage took his role very seriously and remained in character as the iconic vampire in between scenes.

"Whatever scene we did, he would still be 100% living in that attitude after we stopped shooting," McKay said while promoting the movie over the weekend, Insider reported. "So if he's a little frosty in the scene, he's going to have a little bit of that between takes. But still up for whatever we were doing."

In the film, Hoult plays the titular character — a tortured aide to his narcissistic boss, Dracula (Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master's prey and do his every bidding. But after centuries of serving the Prince of Darkness, he is ready to explore life outside his master's shadow.

"Renfield" is not the first movie to feature Cage and Hoult's tandem. They also worked together in the 2005 film "The Weatherman."

"I remembered him and had a great experience on that film. It's a film I'm very proud of," Hoult told ET of his first filming experience with Cage. "And I was lucky -- first time working in America. I really gained a lot of knowledge from him through that process."

"And even more so this time, because you know, now as an adult," he added. "Just knowing more of his filmography, and like being more of a fan even in some ways, it was even more special to work with him again."

"Renfield" will hit theaters on April 14.