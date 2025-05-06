Dar Charity Foundation Executive Director Polina Levina and Tabor School Administrator Alfred Okumu (left) with the children of Tabor School in Kibera, Kenya." (Photo Courtesy Dar Charity Foundation)

In 2005, entrepreneur Nikita Mishin founded the Dar Charity Foundation with a clear mission: to transform children's lives through education. As the foundation marks its 20th anniversary this month, it celebrates more than $47 million distributed in educational philanthropy and represents the growing embodiment of a vision Mishin cultivated for decades.

"I am grateful for Polina Levina's dynamic leadership of Dar and the incredible support received from partners and volunteers," Mishin said. "I admire the teachers, academic leaders, and, of course, the wonderful students who have been part of Dar's journey. Together, we have all made a real impact on the lives of children, providing them with the education they deserve."

Mishin's passion for education was ignited during his school years in Moscow. Growing up in a humble part of the city, he witnessed firsthand the transformative power of extraordinary teachers who lifted their students' aspirations above their challenging circumstances. This experience instilled in him a lifelong love of learning and a desire to spread that opportunity to others in need.

Even as Mishin built a successful career as a transportation investor, he never abandoned his dream of educational philanthropy. Entrepreneurs thrive on creating new ventures, products and solutions. Mishin believes that this energy and talent are perfectly suited to the urgent and worthwhile cause of education, particularly for the world's poorest and most marginalized children.

The mission of Dar, which means "gift" in Russian, is to support and develop school and extracurricular education, ensuring that learning is not just memorization of facts but a bright work of the mind, fostering independence and ambition. The foundation aims to create and support schools of the future that meet international standards, prepare knowledgeable, literate, and strong individuals, and combine the best of classical education with the latest developments.

One of Dar's key projects is the New School, established in 2017. This school is run by a team of engaged professionals who help students find their own path, be active, and not be afraid of mistakes. The New School embodies Mishin's vision of a modern educational institution that supports curiosity and lifelong learning. Student demand for a seat at the New School annually outpaces supply.

Dar has created a significant and growing international impact. Tabor School in the disadvantaged Nairobi, Kenya, neighborhood of Kibera, focuses on providing quality education, basic healthcare, and nutrition to underprivileged children, ensuring they have the tools and opportunities to succeed. Levina and Dar staff visited Tabor School in summer of 2024 to meet with teachers and to deliver a game that was made by for the children there by students at the New School.

"Being able to talk to the students and see Dar's contribution in their lives firsthand was humbling and gratifying," Levina said, "but also a reminder of how much work there is to be done."

Another cornerstone of Dar's efforts is UWC Dilijan, part of the United World Colleges network. This international boarding school in Armenia brings together students from diverse backgrounds, fostering global understanding and cooperation. By supporting UWC Dilijan, Dar aims to create a generation of young leaders who are equipped to tackle the world's most pressing challenges.

Dar's foundation also supports various educational and cultural projects in Russia and abroad. These include scholarships for children from low-income families, educational contests, academic Olympics and research projects. Mishin believes that education is the key to enlightenment and career development, and he is committed to providing opportunities for all children to thrive.

The challenges in education are constant and constantly changing, but the need for help will always be there. Dar is committed to continuing and expanding its educational philanthropy through various channels, aiming to reach even more children and provide them with the tools and opportunities to succeed.

Mishin's transformation from logistics executive to educational philanthropist may seem unlikely, but not to him.

"I was never completely satisfied as a businessman," Mishin said. "I always wanted to do something more meaningful with my life. I'm very glad I'm able to do it."