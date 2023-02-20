KEY POINTS Nikki Reed shared a photo of her and Rumer Willis hugging one another with both their baby bumps on display

Reed said Willis is "such a beautiful mama-to-be"

Willis reposted the snap on her Instagram Story and said she loves her "sweet friend"

Nikki Reed and Rumer Willis are bonding over their pregnancies.

On Monday, the "Twilight" star, who is expecting her second baby with husband Ian Somerhalder, shared a sweet photo of her hugging Willis, who is pregnant with her child baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

"When bumps collide," the jewelry designer captioned the shot on her Instagram Story. "@rumerwillis you are such a beautiful mama-to-be."

In the snap, Willis rests her head on Reed's shoulder and wraps her arms around her waist as the two pose in front of a palm tree.

Reed wore a tan coat and a matching dress, while Willis opted for a light blue floral dress and cardigan. Both of their baby bumps were on display in the photo.

Willis reposted Reed's snap on her Instagram Story and accompanied it with a sweet message for her pal.

"Oh how I love you, my sweet friend," she wrote.

Reed and Somerhalder announced that they're expecting their second child together last month. She shared on Instagram a snap of herself cradling her baby bump while carrying their daughter Bodhi Soleil.

"2023 celebrating life ... Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift," she wrote in the caption. "As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world. Thank you so much for honoring that, and for sending positivity and kindness and LOVE. Some things are too good not to share :)."

The "Vampire Diaries" alum posted the same snap on his Instagram account and thanked his wife for their growing family. Somerhalder said he wants a big family, and his wife is helping him fulfill his dream.

"All I've ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!! Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!!" the "Anomaly" star wrote.

Somerhalder went on to gush that he couldn't believe what he was seeing through the viewfinder when he was taking the photo, adding that "there's nothing more beautiful" than what he saw.

"All I ask is that everyone sends positivity to Nik [and] I during this time. The social space can be a strange one, but we can also make it a great one," Somerhalder concluded.

Willis announced her pregnancy in December 2022 by sharing a photo dump on Instagram.

The first snap showed her boyfriend cradling her bump and giving it a sweet kiss as the expectant mom smiled at the camera. Another shot featured her pregnant silhouette as she stood near a window.