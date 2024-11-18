Nintendo has filed a lawsuit in Colorado, against streamer, Jesse Keighin, for allegedly pirating and streaming millions of dollars' worth of prerelease video games.

The lawsuit, filed on November 6, accuses Keighin of using platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, TikTok and Discord under the username "Every Game Guru" to share illegally obtained and unreleased Nintendo games.

The pirated games, referred to as "prerelease games" in the suit, were distributed before their official release date, alleged Nintendo.

Keighin also linked his CashApp handle to his streams, to seek profit from sharing the unauthorized games, alleges the lawsuit.

The games include titles from franchises such as Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda.

Nintendo says it has been tracking Keighin's activity since 2022, referring to him as a repeat offender.

To stop the piracy, Nintendo would contact each platform that hosted Every Game Guru. In turn, Keighin sent Nintendo a letter boasting that he has "a thousand burner channels" and "can do this all day," the lawsuit alleges.

The company seeks more than $7 million in damages, including $150,000 for each piracy incident. Nintendo also wants Keighin to pay $2,500 for each violation of the Copyright Act's anti-circumvention and anti-trafficking provisions.